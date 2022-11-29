Lieberts run Angus operation in north central Montana

EDEN, Mont. – On Richard Liebert’s ranch in Eden, just south of Great Falls, Mont., the onset of winter weather means many producers are turning to their haystacks a bit early this year, feeding out what Liebert said is “very precious” hay.

“Right now, everyone is feeding very precious hay,” Liebert said. “There is still a lack of hay from this year and much of the hay that was harvested was low production.”

Liebert runs an Angus cattle operation of just under 100 head with this wife, Lynda.

While the 2021 drought conditions lessened in much of Montana, north central Montana continued to have issues with not getting enough moisture this year.

“It’s been an interesting year, we had more late moisture in September than in June, but there have already been record-breaking lows in Great Falls,” he said. “The creek behind my house ran dry this year, and from early August until September, we had to haul water.”

Liebert said his late summer days consisted of baling hay, hauling water, swathing hay and then hauling water again.

“In Eden, the community put together the money to build a well in 2000 after the Smith River went dry so people can come into town to haul water,” Liebert said. “This summer there were at least 30 people coming in to draw water.”

Although the weather has been posing a challenge, Liebert said he was encouraged by calf prices this fall.

“We sold calves this fall and prices were up, even for small calves,” he noted. “We were seeing prices at Western Livestock in Great Falls of $1.80 on 500 weights, and generally the prices were better this year.”

Liebert generally calves in March and brands his herd in May, but waits to band his bull calves until just before they sell in October. The theory behind the late banding is to help the bull calves put on more weight.

“We wait to band the bull calves until September when we will also start preconditioning,” he said. “The idea is to add more pounds and more muscle by banding later. While there are still some producers who calve in January or February with the idea that more time on the Earth makes for a bigger calf at sale time, the environmental stress of the winter months can make that difficult.”

As Liebert begins his winter routine of feeding hay, putting out lick tubs, and breaking ice, he said his ranch is also working on getting some extra help soon.

Lynda is working with a new cow dog, Brodie, who is currently four months old.

“We haven’t had a cow dog for a while, so this will be nice,” he said.

When he isn’t running his outfit, Liebert is one of the Central District Directors for the Montana Cattlemen’s Association (MCA). As a director he represents the concerns of cattlemen in 18 counties. He is currently serving a two-year term.

“If you are in ag, you need to belong to a trade group that is going to help express your concerns and give you a voice,” he said.

He plans to be at the upcoming MCA Convention in Great Falls on Dec. 3 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center. More information on the convention is available at www.montanacattlemen.org.

Thank you to Richard and Lynda Liebert for allow our readers to follow along with their operation over the coming months. We wish them the best of success!