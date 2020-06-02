SHELBY, Mont. – Social distancing and self-quarantining measures relaxed across the state of Montana just in time for Memorial Day weekend, and several residence found themselves out enjoying all grandeur of the Montana outdoors, but for hi-line farmer, Klayton Lohr, it was just another weekend.
“There is not really such as thing as three-day weekends in farming and ranching,” he laughed.
Klayton did get to relax a little bit. His younger sister graduated high school and the celebration happened over the long weekend. The celebration couldn’t have come at a better time because Klayton wrapped up seeding on May 17, which is right on track for a normal year.
“I finished seeding and then it started raining. From May 17-21 we got two and a quarter inches of rain,” he reported.
The moisture was very much appreciated by Klayton and most other agriculturalists across Big Sky Country. With Klayton’s durum and barley seed safely in the ground, he was quite content to sit back and just watch it rain for a couple days.
Between the rain and the graduation, one might think that Klayton actually got to put his feet up for a minute, but there is rarely rest for Montana agriculturalists. The rain may have barred Klayton from working out in the field, but there was still plenty of business tasks that needed accomplished inside.
“When it rains, I say I get a couple days off, but that turns into doing book work,” he said.
Up until the rain, Klayton says the soil in the area was actually pretty dry. The hi-line had received a lot of snow over the winter, but interestingly enough, most of it just melted right away, so the soil had been left rather parched going into planting.
“It was dry enough in the first two inches that the ground just soaked (the moisture) right up,” he said.
Klayton was even able to plant his “million dollar field” with relative ease, which seems to be a first for that plot of land. He did say, however, planting into a field with absolutely no cover was a little bit strange.
“I felt like I was seeding the moon. It was so eerie and weird,” he added.
The appreciated rainfall did make it not possible for the last few loads of manure to be hauled onto and spread around the “million dollar field.” Even so, Klayton was pretty pleased with the way the field seeded. He was going to buzz out and check it’s progress on Memorial Day, but he felt confident it was up and going like the rest of his wheat fields.
The week following Memorial Day was slated to be sunny and warm, and with all of his planting wrapped up, Klayton was going to keep himself busy doing some custom seeding work for a neighbor. He regularly keeps himself busy doing custom work and is hoping he can pick up a few weeks of custom combining work during harvest this year.
“You’ve got to keep working to keep things penciling out,” he said.
Even though Klayton’s schedule is fairly well packed, he still needs to find time to haul some more grain to Great Falls. He also recently purchased a combine trailer, which will make hauling his equipment for custom work easier, but it also means he needs to drive all the way to Glasgow, Mont., to pick it up. It will be a 500-mile round trip before it is all said and done, but Klayton keeps it all in perspective.
“I was looking at combine trailers and I found two nicer ones. One was in Kansas and one was in Glasgow, I decided to buy the one that was closer,” he said.
With so much going on, the average 24-year-old would surely feel overwhelmed, but Klayton seems to handle everything in stride. He says he is often asked why he farms for a living and his response is always quite candid.
“I like being my own boss,” he reports.