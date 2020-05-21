HAVRE, Mont. – Vilicus Farms in the north central region of the state is a hive of activity this month as the family and small crew continue planting a wide range of crops and soil-boosting green manures.
Anna Jones-Crabtree and Doug Crabtree, owners of the farm, are working virtually around-the-clock with Ben Clark, farm agrarian, and, Paul Neubauer, farm foreman, to finish seeding their crops in the short planting window farms have in north central Montana.
“While we’ve been out seeding, the weather has been relatively cool over the last couple of weeks, with temps in the 50s and strong winds gusting to 30 mph, and there has been some warm, sunny days, as well,” Ben said.
The Crabtrees and crew drive the tractors pulling the Bourgault air drill 5710 and seed cart or the John Deere 730 air drill with a tow-between seed cart that we use for smaller seed size crops, down the long rows.
When there run into repairs, part of farming, Ben focuses on fixing the machines.
“Doug, Anna and Paul operate the seeders for most of the season. I drive the seed trucks to deliver seed to them in the field, as well as the fuel truck and service truck as needed,” he said.
The crew recently finished planting their green manure mix, which significantly improves soil health and feeds the soil biology underneath. The mix is composed of chickling vetch, a forage pea and barley mix, yellow blossom sweet clover and alfalfa.
“The sweet clover and alfalfa will be underseeded into some of the cash crops this season to grow throughout this year and into the next,” he said.
They were able to source the alfalfa and sweet clover from their local seed plant, and the rest of the mix was cleaned over the winter from last year’s seed.
After the green manures were planted, the crew began seeding lentils and yellow peas for the organic food market.
That seed was provided to them through the contract with their buyer.
The pulses are inoculated with nodule-forming, nitrogen (N)-fixing rhizobium, so they can boosts N fixation and microbial life.
“Our inoculant is our fertilizer because its unique relationship with legumes is how we capture atmospheric nitrogen and give a boost to the soil and crops that follow,” Ben said.
The legume and forage mixes – as well as all the crops - help Vilicus Farms improve its soil health throughout the farm fields.
Crews are also seeding a Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) mix consisting of three varieties. The mix is intended to “kick start the adaption of these wheat plants to our climate and soil.”
Those three cultivars in the wheat mix are: Chet, a high-yielding variety from Washington State that helps in low rainfall conditions; Duclair, a Montana Ag Experiment Station release that is a sawfly tolerant solid stem variety, and a variety called Lansing.
“We are creating our own specially-adapted HRSW variety by mixing three different cultivars well adapted to our high and dry environment with the hopes they will intermingle genetic strengths,” Ben said.
Anna and Doug hope to save seed from the mix this season and eventually “develop a robust seed line that is uniquely suit to our weather and soil.”
In addition to legumes, HRSW and green manures, Vilicus Farms crews are also seeding organic soft white spring wheat, a flax variety from Canada called AC Nugget, buckwheat, oats, and cover crops.
“Our white spring wheat is for the organic market, and is a soft wheat,” Ben said. “It goes into many products, usually organic baking mixes or similar products.”
Currently, Ben said they were in their fourth week of seeding the week of May 10.
“After seeding all of our green manures, we are now almost through with seeding yellow peas, lentils, cover crops and oats,” he said. “Then we plant to seed the spring wheats, and finish with the broadleaves - the buckwheat and flax.”
Out in the fields, the producers are hoping for some rain. While the warm days have kept them working in the fields, the topsoil is beginning to dry out.
“We depend on spring rains to give the seeds a boost and grow a good crop this growing season. Hopefully, we will get some rain soon,” Ben added.