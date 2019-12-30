HARRISON, Mont. – The last half of December found Chris and Jena Madrid on horseback a lot of the days. It has been a fairly warm and open winter in southwest Montana, so the extra saddle hours have been somewhat enjoyable.
The big win for the month came when Chris and Jena were finally able to locate the two pairs that didn’t come in during fall gather. A couple of hunters had spotted them about a month ago and it has been an intense game of cat-and-mouse ever since, sometimes the pairs could be seen, other times they would disappear into the vast forest service permit.
“Oh boy, that was a long day of riding, but all of our cows are finally home now,” Chris said.
The next big thing on the December to-do list was gather up all of the Madrid cattle and shuffle them down to lower ground for the winter. The task again found Chris and Jena on horseback.
“We gathered and walked those cows about three miles and then hauled them about 20 more,” Chris explained.
Once down in the valley, the cattle needed to be worked. The Madrids are all about efficiency and economics when it comes to raising cattle. Chris explained he prefers to run his cattle through the chute as little as possible so he has to make every trip count. When the cattle get worked in the fall, they get their shots and pour on. Additionally, they get a dose of MultiMin. Chris has found, since he started to do that, his cattle are not consuming near as much loose mineral. In fact, the Madrid cattle won’t even be offered loose mineral while they are out on grass from about June to the end of December.
The Madrids give their cattle MultiMin every chance they get. Calves get 1 cc at birth and are dosed again at branding time. They receive a final dose at pre-conditioning. Besides using less mineral, Chris says they hardly see any sickness in their cattle. This past summer, the couple only lost two calves. One was for sure due to a bear kill and the other one was simply never found.
The Madrids summer their cattle in some country that is not only thick with predators, but high in altitude, so respiratory diseases are common among calves. Chris whole heartedly believes, and has proven, that forethought and proper management are key to herd health success during summer turn out.
Overall, the Madrids were pretty happy with the way their cattle bred up. The herd averaged about 5 percent open. Furthermore, 85 percent of their herd was bred up in the first cycle with about 10 percent catching in the second cycle and only a handful were third cycle bred.
“Everything that was open was either over 10 years old or they were late bred 2-year-olds so I couldn’t be too upset,” Chris stated.
With the cow herd all settled, Chris and Jena then turned their attention to the bulls. They too had to be hauled down to the valley and put on winter feed grounds and they needed to be sorted. The bulls that are still young enough and in good enough shape to stay hired on to the Madrid outfit for another season will spend their winter with the extra horses Chris and Jena pasture for neighbors over the winter.
“In this area, people have a few horses so they can ride them in the summer, but when they leave for the winter they need someone to care for their horses. We just pasture them out with the bulls and they do really well,” Chris said.
With the cattle worked and tucked in and the bulls sorted, the entire Madrid operation was settled in for the holidays. The Madrid’s heifer calves are the only animals being fed right now, so things are finally buttoned up.