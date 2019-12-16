HARRISON, Mont. – Santa brought Christmas early for the Madrid family this year. Jena beamed with pride as her husband, Chris, came rolling up the driveway with a brand-new bale buster in tow. Traditionally, the couple has fed all their cows using a hydrabed, but they decided it was time for an upgrade.
Jena is particularly excited as she has been doing most of the feeding. Chris is still busy as can be trucking cattle and hay all over. In particular, he and another driver have been throttling down, hauling loads of hay from Livingston, Mont., to Salmon, Idaho.
“This truck runs about 10 hours a day, every day right now,” Chris said.
Chris says he doesn’t particularly go hunting for trucking work, but somehow, he manages to stay incredibly busy. Buying the truck was a wonderful investment for the couple and the trucking business keeps Chris hopping from about the first of October all up until April or May.
A brand-new bale buster and a busy trucking season isn’t all Santa brought the hardworking couple this season.
“We went in the other day and closed on that little ranch. We’ve got a permanent home base now,” Chris stated.
The couple currently leases four ranches, but they now finally have a little chunk to call their own. Chris is incredibly excited. The property has about 160 acres under pivot and the rest can be used for early spring and late fall grazing.
“It’s going to be a great place to calve. There are lots of willows,” he explained.
The property currently has no buildings or facilities, but those improvements might come in the future. For now, the couple is just happy to be able to live the life they love.
Their main cow herd is slated to come back home to the valley just before Christmas and they will be preg-checked at that time. Traditionally, the Madrids have excellent breed up amongst their cows, but if they do happen to have some dry cows this time around, Chris says, depending on the dry cow market, he may just throw the open cows in with the feeder steers and feed them out.
Currently, the Madrids feed out about 20 or 30 steers, which they then direct market the meat to the local Harrison Diner and the Willow Creek Steakhouse. Chris notes, there is still plenty of demand for quality, grain-finished meat and the Madrids are happy to provide.
“Our hamburger is just supreme. All of our steers grade at least choice and most will grade prime,” Chris said.
The Madrids are an incredibly hard-working couple. With a mind for business and a passion for making the best better, Chris and Jena are always striving to be the best ranchers they can be. In a time when so many agriculturalists are struggling to hang on, the Madrids have found a way to not only grow, but thrive as well. Santa may have come early, but Chris and Jena have much to be thankful for and they look to 2020 with excitement.