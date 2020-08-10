SHELBY, Mont. – By the first part of August, Hi-Line farmer Klayton Lohr, was full tilt as he geared up for harvest. The combine had been serviced and wheat was beginning to turn. Klayton and his younger sister Kelsyn were scheduled on Aug. 5 to start custom harvesting winter wheat for a famer down around Dutton, Mont., which is just to the south of Shelby, so all and all, things were shaping up good for harvest.
A couple days before the scheduled start day, the plan was to move all the equipment onto location, so the header was hooked up, the combine was loaded and the camper was packed and ready. The day really shouldn’t have been that extraordinary, after all, Klayton, Kelsyn and their dad just had to caravan down the road a few miles, but then again, maybe that would have been too easy.
“Somewhere between the farm and Shelby there was a short in the wires between the combine trailer and my semi. It melted all the wires from the trailer all the way to the fuse box on my truck,” Klayton reported during a phone update on Aug. 3, just moments after the problem had been discovered.
Since Klayton is already a veteran farmer in a lot of ways, he has come to expect this sort of misfortune. Of course, nobody ever likes to start harvest off in such a way.
“I don’t know who this ‘Murphy’ guy is but he doesn’t have anything on me,” Klayton said with a chuckle, referring to Murphy’s Law, “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.”
Klayton was able to limp the rig into Conrad where he could get the combine unloaded. Frontline Ag graciously offered to haul Klayton’s combine the rest of the way to where he will be cutting in Dutton. Thankfully, the grain cart was already there.
“We are kind of a piece-by-piece operation,” Klayton joked.
He has absolutely no idea what kind of mechanical mess awaits his semi. It will most likely be expensive and most definitely will be a time-consuming fix. Klayton is lucky enough to have another semi-truck that should be ready to go, and it should work with the new combine trailer, so there is at least that silver lining.
“I got told that not a lot of wheat is completely ready yet, so I should have at least a little bit of time to get things figured out some,” Klayton added.
The goal, of course, is to get everything fixed in a timely manner. Klayton and Kelsyn will harvest winter wheat in Dutton all up until Klayton’s durum wheat is ready to go, which should be somewhere around Aug. 20. Klayton figures even after he is through harvesting his grain, he will look for more custom work.
Harvest 2020 kind of got off to a bit of a rocky start for Klayton, but it hasn’t all been doom and gloom. Right before the scheduled move day, Klayton was able to trade off an old combine and some other farm equipment in exchange for a brand new Dodge pickup, which he rigged up as a service outfit. Klayton is pleased to announce that in the few days he has owned the new pickup, it hasn’t broke down. So that is something.