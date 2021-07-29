Merriman farm tour a success with son, Beau, helping out

MALTA, Mont. – The Merrimans hosted a nice organic farm tour last week at their farm. They took organic producers and Montana Organic Association officers and members around their farm, showing them their crops, their rotation and the integration of livestock and cover crops.

“I was happy with the turnout. It was a cooler day - the one day we had in the 80s, so it wasn’t as hot. It was a nice tour,” said Anna Merriman, who operates 4M Farms with husband, Cliff, and kids, Beau and Courtney.

Cliff said they talked “about soils and our cropping rotations, weeds, such as bindweed and Canada thistle, the drought and the grasshopper influx.”

The Merrimans went to their mustard fields with the tour participants. On the way, they pointed out their livestock that were grazing in the cover crops.

“We took them out to our mustard fields to demonstrate “how rough the year has been. Our mustard is totally done. Where it came back up, the grasshoppers ate most of it to the ground.”

Grasshoppers and the drought were discussed at length since there have been so many Montana farms and ranches in the region inundated with the insects this summer.

“Everybody got to see a grasshopper and take home a grasshopper,” he said.

Discussion on the tour about the hoppers included the fact that there was nothing “that any of us could have done about the hoppers. When the hoppers hit that level countywide, there were just too many of them to even start spraying. It would just be a waste of money.”