Merrimans operate diversified farm/ranch south of Malta

MALTA, Mont. – On the northern High Plains in Phillips County, Anna and Cliff Merriman operate 4M Farms, an organic dryland grain farm and cow/calf operation, along with a smattering of other livestock.

The Merrimans have two children, Courtney, 11, and Beau, 9. They have been homeschooled since October 2020, but will attend Malta Grade School in the fall.

“We named it 4M Farms because there are four of us and we didn’t want our operation to carry our last name in case our daughter wanted to take over,” Anna said. “It’s also our livestock brand, as well.”

Anna and Cliff farm and ranch together on the gentle rolling hills of northern Montana.

This spring, Anna has been busy pre-tilling, running a chisel shallowly through the soil, while Cliff follows behind with the air seeder.

“Because we are organic, we pre-till our acres to suppress the weeds before we seed. Hopefully, our crop emerges before the weeds,” she said.

Seeding with the Seedmaster air drill, Cliff says they’re growing organic mustard, safflower, spring wheat and malting barley this spring.

4M Farms began in 2012, when Anna and Cliff had an opportunity to purchase the organic farm.

They met with Mark Bruckner, who operated the organic farm and wanted to sell his place to a young couple.

“We put in an offer and he accepted it,” Cliff said.

They received a down payment loan through the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and purchased farm equipment with an FSA loan.

The Merrimans both have farm and ranch backgrounds.