Merrimans preparing fields for winter wheat planting

MALTA, Mont. – Some nice rain has fallen at the Merriman’s 4M Farms, providing a nice seedbed for the upcoming winter wheat crop.

“We received some 2.6 inches of rain in the past two weeks and have been doing some residue management,” said Cliff, who farms with his wife, Anna, and kids, Beau and Courtney.

In addition, the temperatures have cooled down into the 70s, and coupled with the rain showers, it has been a nice reprieve from the earlier hot weather.

“It was nice rain that all went in the ground. We didn’t have any runoff,” he said.

Cliff said they are waiting for the weeds to come up before working the ground for a final time.

“We’re waiting for it to green up, and then we will hit it with our pre-till and then we’ll seed winter wheat,” he said.

Their crop service will let them know what winter wheat seed will be available when it is time to plant.

In addition to preparing their fields for winter wheat planting, the Merrimans have been installing electric fence for their cattle grazing management program.

“We have been putting in 10 miles of permanent electric fence in the second year of our Conservation Stewardship Program,” he said, adding they use solar power to operate the fence. “In the past, we have used temporary electric fencing to manage our grazing.”

Cliff explained that they were creating grazing cells with the fence for their intensive grazing management program. They run the electric fence down farm strips to form the cells.