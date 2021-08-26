Merrimans preparing fields for winter wheat planting

MALTA, Mont. – At 4M Farms, Anna Merriman drives the tractor pulling the chisel down the field, preparing the fields for winter wheat planting.
“We have decided to plant winter wheat this year, and I’m knocking some weeds down, preparing for seeding, ” Anna said, adding she has been working the fields for a couple of days. She lightly discs any weeds that have cropped up in order to have as clean of fields as possible to plant organic winter wheat into.
Anna operates 4M Farms with her husband, Cliff, and kids, Beau and Courtney.
“We are not sure what variety of winter wheat we are planting yet, but we are looking for something with higher protein,” she said.
Cliff has called their agronomy service to see what organic winter wheat seed would be available.
“It looks like there is a shortage of seed this year,” Anna said. “I assume it is because of the drought.”
Anna added they were told there could be a shortage of organic spring wheat this year, as well.
At the farm, the cow/calf pairs are grazing on what was left of the spring-planted crops that their insurance adjustor “zeroed” out. Heat, no rain, and grasshoppers decimated all their crops this year.
“The pairs are grazing crops and doing well,” she said. They still have water in the two reservoirs and in a pit, so they don’t need to haul water out to the pairs. “We are not having to haul water at this point.”
The yearlings continue to graze at the Matador Ranch.
“They graze at the Matador until December, but we will see if the grass and water will be there for another couple months at least,” Anna said.
With the drought, the Merrimans have not decided to early wean yet.
“We’re not weaning yet, but we are starting the pre-conditioning of the calves that we plan to take to market,” Anna said. “We’ll pre-condition the others later.”
They have some short-term cows that they are preparing to market soon.
“We’ll see how the grass and water holds out as to when we will market the cows,” she said.
Anna is the incoming chair for the Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (WSARE) Administrative Council, the governing board for WSARE composed of farmers and ranchers along with representatives from universities, government, agribusiness and non-profits.
SARE is a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that functions through competitive grants conducted cooperatively by farmers, ranchers, researchers and ag professionals to advance farm and ranch systems that are profitable, environmentally sound, and good for communities.
Along with others on the Administrative Council, Anna helps review grant applications from the various programs.
There are several different grant programs under the WSARE umbrella, including: sabbatical research and education, professional development, research to grassroots, and farmer/rancher grants.
The host institution for Western SARE has been located out of Montana State University for the last few years.
Since 1988, SARE has funded more than 5,000 sustainable ag projects throughout its regions. SARE defines sustainable ag as agriculture that is economically viable, socially supportive, and ecologically sound. It helps on-farm research innovation led by producers and multidisciplinary teams of experts and researchers.
An example of a grant funded through SARE was one a few years ago that evaluated nitrates and forage quality in fall regrowth of annual cereals. In drought years like this one, wheat and other cereals can accumulate nitrates, which can sicken and kill livestock.
“The SARE program is unique because it operates from the ground up, rather than from the top down, and it includes several actual producers in the process. Research and education are the two major components of the grants, as well as relevance to agriculture, and we always ask the question, ‘Is it innovative?’”
Recently, Anna returned from a Western SARE meeting in New Mexico.
“We had our meeting in Las Cruces, N.M., and it was fun,” she said. They had their meeting and then toured an onion operation, where the farm family was in the middle of onion harvest.
Later, they toured a pecan orchard.
“I didn’t realize how many different types of ag operations they had there. While we didn’t tour any other operations, New Mexico also has many dairies and chili pepper, paprika, and Hatch chili operations. They weren’t harvesting the Hatch chilies yet, so we didn’t see that.”
The WSARE group also toured different water projects, along with Elephant Butte Dam.
“Water is pretty important to New Mexico,” Anna concluded.