Merrimans preparing fields for winter wheat planting

MALTA, Mont. – At 4M Farms, Anna Merriman drives the tractor pulling the chisel down the field, preparing the fields for winter wheat planting.

“We have decided to plant winter wheat this year, and I’m knocking some weeds down, preparing for seeding, ” Anna said, adding she has been working the fields for a couple of days. She lightly discs any weeds that have cropped up in order to have as clean of fields as possible to plant organic winter wheat into.

Anna operates 4M Farms with her husband, Cliff, and kids, Beau and Courtney.

“We are not sure what variety of winter wheat we are planting yet, but we are looking for something with higher protein,” she said.

Cliff has called their agronomy service to see what organic winter wheat seed would be available.

“It looks like there is a shortage of seed this year,” Anna said. “I assume it is because of the drought.”

Anna added they were told there could be a shortage of organic spring wheat this year, as well.

At the farm, the cow/calf pairs are grazing on what was left of the spring-planted crops that their insurance adjustor “zeroed” out. Heat, no rain, and grasshoppers decimated all their crops this year.

“The pairs are grazing crops and doing well,” she said. They still have water in the two reservoirs and in a pit, so they don’t need to haul water out to the pairs. “We are not having to haul water at this point.”