Merrimans quickly seeding ahead of freezing rain

MALTA, Mont. – Long days and late evenings have been the story at 4M Farms over the past couple of weeks as Anna and Cliff Merriman work to finish planting spring crops and continue feeding and caring for their livestock.

“We’ve been very busy planting and moving equipment ahead of the rain expected Thursday (May 20),” Anna said.

That rain turned into a cold, drizzling rain/ice event, with temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight, Cliff reported.

“Last night, we got about an inch of rain, along with a bunch of freezing snow. There’s ice on the ground this morning,” Cliff said on Friday, May 21.

It was quite a change from the two days preceding the freezing rain, where temperatures were in the 80s, even reaching as high as the low 90s, and the days were more spring-like.

“It’s 33 (degrees) this morning,” he added.

However, Cliff didn’t expect the cool temperatures/frost to affect the crops. In fact, he hopes the cold will kill off some pesky insects that have been invading the fields this year.

“We have had a hatch of grasshoppers here recently, so we’re hoping this cold, wet weather will kill them off,” Cliff said.

With planting, Anna and Cliff are finishing up pre-tilling and planting. Anna runs the pre-tiller ahead of Cliff, who operates the air seeder.

“We’re about two-thirds finished with seeding. We’re done with the grazing crop, mustard, and a lot of the spring wheat,” he said. “We still have safflowers and the rest of the spring wheat to go.”