Merrimans tackle ‘trifecta’ of issues: drought, heat, hoppers

MALTA, Mont. – With very little precipitation and temperatures continuing to be hotter than normal, the Merrimans and other producers in north central to northeastern Montana are continuing to deal with drought conditions.

“It’s pretty dismal around the area. It seems to have settled in for the long haul and we may not be starting the combine this year,” said Cliff Merriman, who operates 4M Farms with his wife, Anna, and kids, Beau and Courtney.

The crops have deteriorated due to a “trifecta” of issues in the area: hot temperatures – as high as triple digits – dry weather, and a massive grasshopper influx.

Anna, during the first week of July, said there had been no rainfall over the prior two weeks.

“We haven’t had any rain at all. It is very dry,” she said. There was a chance of rain in the forecast following their report, but even with rain, the Merrimans doubt the crops could come back as grasshoppers have impacted nearly every field they have.

Weather conditions, however, weren’t expected to affect the Merriman’s organic farm tour, which they were very excited to host.

“We’re wrapping up details for the farm tour and getting stuff ready. We are just about there,” Anna said.

She explained attendees would hear from a soil microbiologist and learn about Montana State University organic research from Pat Carr, superintendent at MSU’s Central Ag Research Center. In addition, Cliff, an agronomist himself, will be talking about the cover crops and how they have integrated livestock with different crops on their farm.