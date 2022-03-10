Moisture needed as March starts off with warmer temperatures

COHAGEN, Mont. – As the calendar continues to move forward into the warmer months, the question always is: will March come in as a lion or a lamb?

When Lane Green hopped into his feed pickup in the early morning on March 2, the temperature gauge read it was 43 degrees. Although every Montanan really does love a good, warm bluebird day, the unseasonably high temperatures do come at a cost.

“There is no moisture left. Yesterday I think it got just a little over 60 degrees here. It was a beautiful day, but I would say we have no frost because we have no sub-moisture in the soil,” Lane said.

Just a couple days prior, Lane had to remove some electric fence from around a stack yard and the fiberglass stays popped right out of the ground, even though they had been there since fall. As an eternal optimist, Lane holds onto hope that good rainfall may come, but at this point he has surrendered to the fact none of his reservoirs will fill up, so all of his livestock will be completely dependent on water tanks.

“After being dry last summer, our reservoirs need snow melt water to help them silt in so they can catch rain water. So if the rain does come this spring, it’s just going to go right in the ground,” he explained.

Thankfully for the Greens, they have put a lot of effort into developing a reliable water system at their place. Currently there is a water tank on every section. Although the reservoirs are a greatly appreciated added source of stock water, Lane and his family will be able to get by this summer without them.