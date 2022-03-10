Moisture needed as March starts off with warmer temperatures

COHAGEN, Mont. – As the calendar continues to move forward into the warmer months, the question always is: will March come in as a lion or a lamb?
When Lane Green hopped into his feed pickup in the early morning on March 2, the temperature gauge read it was 43 degrees. Although every Montanan really does love a good, warm bluebird day, the unseasonably high temperatures do come at a cost.
“There is no moisture left. Yesterday I think it got just a little over 60 degrees here. It was a beautiful day, but I would say we have no frost because we have no sub-moisture in the soil,” Lane said.
Just a couple days prior, Lane had to remove some electric fence from around a stack yard and the fiberglass stays popped right out of the ground, even though they had been there since fall. As an eternal optimist, Lane holds onto hope that good rainfall may come, but at this point he has surrendered to the fact none of his reservoirs will fill up, so all of his livestock will be completely dependent on water tanks.
“After being dry last summer, our reservoirs need snow melt water to help them silt in so they can catch rain water. So if the rain does come this spring, it’s just going to go right in the ground,” he explained.
Thankfully for the Greens, they have put a lot of effort into developing a reliable water system at their place. Currently there is a water tank on every section. Although the reservoirs are a greatly appreciated added source of stock water, Lane and his family will be able to get by this summer without them.
Lane’s bought of early lambing lasted all of five days. His handful of ewes that were bred early all had their lambs with ease while the weather was nice, so Lane was quite relieved. The rest of his ewes are not set to lamb until April 10, but before then, they will need to get sheared.
Shearing this year is set for March 21. A shearing crew and trailer will come to Lane’s ranch and efficiently work through all of his ewes. The wool will be bagged up and sold at a later date, leaving the ewes all clean and ready to lamb.
His rule of thumb is to shear about 30 days prior to lambing or wait until 45-60 days after lambing. It is a rule that can be argued, but ewes can be sensitive and Lane has sheared ewes before with young lambs at their side, and after shearing, the weather turned cold. The shock to the ewes caused them to dry up – essentially weaning the lambs too early. It is always ideal to shear all ewes before they lamb, but during a year like this where something unexpected came up, Lane will wait to shear the early-lambing ewes until May or so. The weather will be more consistent and the lambs will be older and stronger then.
In addition to the sheep, Lane’s cows are also inching closer to their due date. Calving is set to begin about March 15 this year. The Greens won’t be calving out any first-calf heifers this year thanks to the drought forcing them to scale back, so calving this year will be more hands-off. The heart of the herd, cattle ranging from 5-10 years of age, are in one pasture while the three-year-olds and four-year-olds each have their own pasture to calve in. With lots of protection in all three pastures, Lane is none too worried about the cows. They know their job and they usually do it well.
As for now, Lane continues to work at just getting everything ready and set up for calving, shearing, and lambing. The mad rush will be here before he knows it.
“I really, really don’t like being unprepared,” Lane laughed.