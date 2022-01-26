Mott continues to feed cattle, enjoy the calm before calving begins

CUSTER, Mont. – Wintertime is commonly considered the offseason for agriculturalists. The cold ground lays dormant and cattle, aside from daily feeding, are as low-maintenance as they will ever be. For Casey Mott, this time of year is a constant cycle of flaking off hay to cattle and making sure water tanks remain open.

“It’s still slow, we are still just feeding,” Casey said with a chuckle.

As January has progressed, it seems that Mother Nature can’t exactly settle on a temperature. The first part of the month had Casey battling bitterly cold, subzero temperatures. By the middle of month, the weather had taken an about face and temperatures rose well up into the 40s.

“We melted all of our snow last week, but then we got three inches of snow yesterday,” Casey reported during a phone update on Jan. 19.

Conditions now are a bit treacherous, Casey admits. The unseasonably warm temperatures the middle of January melted the snow into a sheet of ice only for it to be recovered up by snow. The ground is slick and Casey is careful to feed his cattle so they don’t have to walk up and down hills to go from feed to water.

Casey’s cows are entering their third trimester, and with an over 60-pound calf hitching a ride inside of them, they’re not known for their athleticism this time of year. A slip on the ice could cause some serious issues, so Casey is being cognizant to try and avoid a problem.

In addition to feeding cows, Casey has been doing some mechanic work. During the brutal cold snap, Casey was forced to work on his loader tractor. He was able to get the mount and frame fixed, but now, after running it for a couple weeks, he has decided the other side of the loader mount will require some attention.