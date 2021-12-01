Motts bangs vaccinate heifers, wrap up fall projects

CUSTER, Mont. – Nov. 23 was an unseasonably warm day in eastern Yellowstone County, perfect weather to bangs vaccinate replacement heifers. The day also happened to be Casey Mott’s birthday. Like any true dyed-in-the-wool rancher, getting to work cattle on a beautiful fall day under the vast Montana sky seemed just about perfect for Casey.

“He says he couldn’t think of a better thing to do than vaccinate heifers on his birthday,” said Rebecca, Casey’s wife.

Casey’s brother, Tom, had to wrap up a couple of tasks at the ranch in Miles City, but he was going to head to Custer to help get the heifers vaccinated. With roughly 100 head to get vaccinated, tattooed, and a bangs tag put in, the task wasn’t scheduled to take too long, and besides, good help from family always seems to make working cattle go smoother.

The month of November kept the Mott brothers busy gathering up strays from their summer pasture. At 35 sections, the Mott’s cattle summer in a pasture that is roughly 22,400 acres. Needless to say, there are plenty of places for cattle to hide out. Running cattle in that vast of country requires patience, Casey will admit.

“It’s different. You have to realize things aren’t going to be exact,” he said.

Casey and Tom rely on their available resources to locate any mavericks. Often a few of the Mott’s cattle can end up wandering in with the neighbor’s cows, so sometimes locating lost cattle is as easy as driving to the neighbors corrals and loading them up. The pasture is leased out to an outfitter during hunting season, and after all these years, he knows to give Casey or Tom a call if and when he spots bovine. Sometimes though, rounding up strays has to be done simply by riding a good cow horse and covering as much country as you can in a day.