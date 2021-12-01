Motts bangs vaccinate heifers, wrap up fall projects

CUSTER, Mont. – Nov. 23 was an unseasonably warm day in eastern Yellowstone County, perfect weather to bangs vaccinate replacement heifers. The day also happened to be Casey Mott’s birthday. Like any true dyed-in-the-wool rancher, getting to work cattle on a beautiful fall day under the vast Montana sky seemed just about perfect for Casey.
“He says he couldn’t think of a better thing to do than vaccinate heifers on his birthday,” said Rebecca, Casey’s wife.
Casey’s brother, Tom, had to wrap up a couple of tasks at the ranch in Miles City, but he was going to head to Custer to help get the heifers vaccinated. With roughly 100 head to get vaccinated, tattooed, and a bangs tag put in, the task wasn’t scheduled to take too long, and besides, good help from family always seems to make working cattle go smoother.
The month of November kept the Mott brothers busy gathering up strays from their summer pasture. At 35 sections, the Mott’s cattle summer in a pasture that is roughly 22,400 acres. Needless to say, there are plenty of places for cattle to hide out. Running cattle in that vast of country requires patience, Casey will admit.
“It’s different. You have to realize things aren’t going to be exact,” he said.
Casey and Tom rely on their available resources to locate any mavericks. Often a few of the Mott’s cattle can end up wandering in with the neighbor’s cows, so sometimes locating lost cattle is as easy as driving to the neighbors corrals and loading them up. The pasture is leased out to an outfitter during hunting season, and after all these years, he knows to give Casey or Tom a call if and when he spots bovine. Sometimes though, rounding up strays has to be done simply by riding a good cow horse and covering as much country as you can in a day.
The Motts pride themselves on practicing Bud William’s low-stress cattle handling techniques. By simply approaching the cattle in a quieter, less aggressive manner, Casey and Tom have both found their strays gather easier.
When stray cattle first spot horseback riders, they often respond by raising their head in a really concerned manner as a way to assess their flight or fight zone. Through the teachings of Bud Williams, Casey and Tom learned it is best to back their horse up and give the cow more physical space when her head is raised. When she relaxes, the cow becomes less flighty and easier to handle.
“When we started doing that, we found out it was so much easier because you could just ride up to those cattle and ease them out rather than getting up on them and spooking them so the cow goes one way and the calf goes another,” Casey explained.
The nice fall weather has not only made riding for strays and working cattle more enjoyable, it has allowed the Motts to get more outside projects done. Casey trenched in a new water line late in the summer and the mild weather has allowed him to make the final adjustments to the system and tank so it will be ready to water stock this winter without freezing.
Some much-needed moisture earlier this fall caused some green-up in the pastures at Custer, so the cows have been out on grass, but Casey suspected he would begin feeding shortly after Thanksgiving. That meant he was in a mad rush to get the feed tractor maintenanced and new tires put on it.
“It’s one of those things I probably should have had done a month ago, but the weather has been so nice so I’ve been doing a lot of my warm weather projects and putting a lot of my other things on hold,” Casey said with a chuckle.
It is the season for mechanic work and before too long feeding cows, doing shop projects, and staying warm inside doing book work will be the daily norm for Casey, Tom, and their families.