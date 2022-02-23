Motts busy hauling cows to Miles City

CUSTER, Mont. – In the profession of ranching, so much is dependent on the weather, but no matter the conditions, the job has to get done.

For Casey Mott, the weather has been a bit all over the place at his ranch in eastern Yellowstone County, as the beginning of February saw temperatures jet up to nearly 50 degrees.

That level of unseasonable warmth melts snow and stirs up concerns about how dry the summer could be, but on the other hand, it makes great weather for shipping cows.

Casey has been feeding some of the ranch’s older cows at his place in Custer. Older cows generally take a bit more feed and care, so it made sense for Casey to take care of them through the winter. This year, due to the drought and other circumstances, all of the cows will be calved out at the Mott’s ranch outside of Miles City where Casey’s brother, Tom, and his family live.

“We are getting pretty close to calving, so since we had some pretty good (weather) days, we figured we better get those cows shipped over,” Casey said.

The Motts own their own truck and cattle pot, which makes hauling their cattle innately easier. Both Tom and Casey can drive the rig, so depending on where it is parked determines who will man it. The truck has been parked over in Miles City for the winter, so that meant it was up to Tom to herd the big rig down the interstate and through the cantankerous Hysham Hills.

The older bred cows were hauled out in two loads – one on Friday, Feb. 11, and the other load went on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Splitting the loads like that is what works best considering the corral Casey has at his place.