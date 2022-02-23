Motts busy hauling cows to Miles City

CUSTER, Mont. – In the profession of ranching, so much is dependent on the weather, but no matter the conditions, the job has to get done.
For Casey Mott, the weather has been a bit all over the place at his ranch in eastern Yellowstone County, as the beginning of February saw temperatures jet up to nearly 50 degrees.
That level of unseasonable warmth melts snow and stirs up concerns about how dry the summer could be, but on the other hand, it makes great weather for shipping cows.
Casey has been feeding some of the ranch’s older cows at his place in Custer. Older cows generally take a bit more feed and care, so it made sense for Casey to take care of them through the winter. This year, due to the drought and other circumstances, all of the cows will be calved out at the Mott’s ranch outside of Miles City where Casey’s brother, Tom, and his family live.
“We are getting pretty close to calving, so since we had some pretty good (weather) days, we figured we better get those cows shipped over,” Casey said.
The Motts own their own truck and cattle pot, which makes hauling their cattle innately easier. Both Tom and Casey can drive the rig, so depending on where it is parked determines who will man it. The truck has been parked over in Miles City for the winter, so that meant it was up to Tom to herd the big rig down the interstate and through the cantankerous Hysham Hills.
The older bred cows were hauled out in two loads – one on Friday, Feb. 11, and the other load went on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Splitting the loads like that is what works best considering the corral Casey has at his place.
“We built small shipping corrals on the county road that can hold about 50 head. It is about a mile back to our main barn and corrals, but there is a deep coulee and it can be hard for that truck to get up it, so it is just easier to load out closer to the road,” Casey explained.
This unique situation means Casey and his wife, Rebecca, have to gather up about half of the bred cows and trail them over to the shipping corrals.
“Casey and I didn’t lose any cows going from our barn area to the corrals on the next hill. It’s not that far, but it gets a little hairy if the bovine decide they want to run off,” Rebecca added.
All in all, the task of shipping went pretty well. Tom did say the roads weren’t great going through the Hysham Hills on Feb. 11, but after years of driving back and forth from Miles City to Custer, it wasn’t anything worse than he could handle.
With all the bred cows safe and sound in Miles City, it means calving really is coming right up. In between shipping days, Casey put sharp shoes on his horses as he will be needing them when he is over calving with Tom.
Casey has a few more days where he will be at home in Custer, so he has been busying finishing up tasks and getting his horses all legged up. This is the time during the ranching cycle where there seems to be so much to do yet so little time to get it all done.