Motts receive some snow, begin feeding cattle

CUSTER, Mont. – After a fall season of mild temperatures, it seems Old Man Winter is ready to make an appearance in Montana.

“We finally started getting some snow,” said Casey Mott on Dec. 6 during a phone update.

Although it was way less than normal, Casey was beyond excited about the two or so inches of snow that blanketed his ranch, which lies about an hour east of Billings.

“I am feeling a little happier about things,” he admitted.

Weather late this fall has been quite the anomaly. With daytime temperatures climbing up into the 60s, Casey has remained busy doing some rather unseasonable tasks like fixing fence, setting posts, and working on water lines.

“I have been doing the things you shouldn’t be able to do because the ground should be frozen by now,” Casey said with a chuckle.

As a rancher, Casey has respect for both sides of the upcoming winter season and all that comes with it. The harsh cold can be brutal on both man and his livestock, but the snow brings precious moisture and insulation to the landscape. Range after an open winter suffers. After battling a historic drought in 2021, Casey admits that relatively open conditions late this fall and into the start of winter has got him a bit concerned looking ahead.

“We are just way too dry right now. We are really trying to pay attention to the long-range forecasts and some of them are sounding pretty good. We are supposed to have a wet spring, which would sure be nice, but I am also hearing it is supposed to be a hot and dry summer next year,” he said.