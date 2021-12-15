Motts receive some snow, begin feeding cattle

CUSTER, Mont. – After a fall season of mild temperatures, it seems Old Man Winter is ready to make an appearance in Montana.
“We finally started getting some snow,” said Casey Mott on Dec. 6 during a phone update.
Although it was way less than normal, Casey was beyond excited about the two or so inches of snow that blanketed his ranch, which lies about an hour east of Billings.
“I am feeling a little happier about things,” he admitted.
Weather late this fall has been quite the anomaly. With daytime temperatures climbing up into the 60s, Casey has remained busy doing some rather unseasonable tasks like fixing fence, setting posts, and working on water lines.
“I have been doing the things you shouldn’t be able to do because the ground should be frozen by now,” Casey said with a chuckle.
As a rancher, Casey has respect for both sides of the upcoming winter season and all that comes with it. The harsh cold can be brutal on both man and his livestock, but the snow brings precious moisture and insulation to the landscape. Range after an open winter suffers. After battling a historic drought in 2021, Casey admits that relatively open conditions late this fall and into the start of winter has got him a bit concerned looking ahead.
“We are just way too dry right now. We are really trying to pay attention to the long-range forecasts and some of them are sounding pretty good. We are supposed to have a wet spring, which would sure be nice, but I am also hearing it is supposed to be a hot and dry summer next year,” he said.
It is no surprise then that the short blanket of snow the Mott ranch received allowed Casey to breathe at least a little bit. Casey points out that he still hasn’t pulled his firefighting rig off the truck. In a normal year, that piece of equipment is drained and usually neatly stored away by fall. The dry range and warm conditions have caused Casey to delay the task and the recently devastating wildfire that destroyed part of the town of Denton is a reminder just how destructive a fire can be, no matter the time of year.
While weather and range condition outlooks weigh heavy on Casey’s mind, he has been encouraged by reports that calf markets are predicted to be very strong next fall. It seems that ranchers are allowed the blessing of either good weather or good calf prices, and only very rarely are there years where both good weather and good calf prices are experienced.
The one and possibly only good thing about an open winter is the fact that feeding is made less of an arduous chore. All of the cattle on the Mott ranch are receiving at least cake. The replacement heifers are still out on pasture while the cattle at Casey’s house in Custer have been transitioned to hay.
Casey says he feels prepared going into the heart of winter. With equipment winterized, waterlines taken care of, and cattle in good shape, all that is left for Casey to do is to spend each day doing what he loves.