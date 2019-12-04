ROY, Mont. – The weather just won’t let up in central Montana. According to Lori Murnion, their ranch received rain showers towards the middle of November, which was followed up by three or four inches of snow.
“It’s really muddy out there,” said Lori’s husband, Rex.
Those who choose to farm and ranch in central and eastern Montana are all too familiar with a saying that goes, “If you stick by this country when it’s dry, it will dang sure stick by you when it rains.” Good thing the Murnion’s have been farming and ranching this area of Montana for generations – they aren’t afraid of a little gumbo.
The Murnion family might finally be getting caught up on cow work. Their heifers were Bangs vaccinated and Katlyn shipped her bum calves, late calves and cull cows to the sale barn in Billings. She stayed and watched them sell and reported they did pretty good.
“I came back and had to tell my parents it was one of my red calves that topped the sale again,” Katlyn said with a laugh.
Rex and Lori are proud of their Black Angus herd of cattle, but daughter Katlyn stands firmly behind her love of Red Angus.
It is truly a house divided.
The youngest Murnion, Kendra, is home on the ranch for Thanksgiving break. She has been studying to be a teacher, as well as running track for the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, ND. Although she is fine allowing her older sisters Katlyn and Angela take over the family operation, Kendra is more than willing to help out over the summers and when she is home on break.
“I got Katlyn here cracking the whip on me already,” Kendra jokes.
With the cow work winding down, the Murnion crew has been busy buttoning up corrals and puttering along through a few odds and ends on the ranch.
Saturday, Nov. 23, was football day for the family though. As most of Montana settled in to watch the MSU Bobcats take on the UM Grizzlies during the 119th Brawl of The Wild, the Murnion family was glued to their TV watching another game.
The Jordan Mustangs played the Wibaux Longhorns for six-man football state championship. This is a historic game as Jordan has never before won a state championship title, and rightly so, Rex is dang proud of how far his alma mater has gone this season.
“There are at least four Murnion boys that are playing for Jordan this year,” Lori said.
Rex was born and raised on the family ranch outside of Jordan and he has several extended family members that still call the area home. His cousin’s kids currently play for Jordan.
“It’s like Murnion nation over there,” Rex added with exclamation.
The game, which was played in Jordan, was set to be televised live on TV and Rex was looking forward to “tailgating” from his recliner.
Daughter Angela was lucky enough to snag tickets to the Cat/Griz game, so the rest of the Murnion gang was relying on her for score updates. Rex wasn’t planning on switching the channel on the TV at all – the “Jordan Super Bowl is too important,” he claimed.
Nov. 23 saw the Murnion household abuzz. The youngest was home from college, the cattle work was nearly all done and there was a state championship football game to watch. The Murnion family is full of hard workers and like any good football team, they know that preparation and teamwork are truly what it takes to make a ranch run successfully from generation-to-generation.
And how did the “Jordan Super bowl” turn out, you may ask? Well, the Jordan Mustangs won their first state football championship after beating Wibaux 70-14