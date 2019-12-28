ROY, Mont. – The Murnion ranch house, tucked off the main road, began to fill up as it grew closer to Christmas. Rex and Lori’s youngest daughter, Kendra, made the 7.5 hour trek home from Jamestown, N.D., where she is attending college.
“It’s warmer out here. It was in the single digits back in Jamestown when I left,” she said.
Katlyn concurs, it is quite warm. The second week of December brought a few inches of fresh snow, but no sooner had it settled then the temps warmed up. Katlyn reports the ranch is quite icy these days.
Kendra will get to be home on the ranch for a little over two weeks, but she must be back in Jamestown, ready to fly to Alabama on Jan. 3. She runs track for the University of Jamestown and they will be heading down south for some practice, followed by a meet.
“While I’m home, my workouts consist of me lifting five-gallon buckets of grain to feed the calves,” Kendra laughs.
“Her coach knows at least she will be outside and working on the ranch while she is home,” Lori adds.
The Murnion’s survived the mad rush of people and managed to get all their Christmas shopping done in Billings. By Dec. 20, the family was settled in and ready to enjoy the holidays.
A quick run to Lewistown to pick up the grandkids was all that was left to be done before Christmas. Rex and Lori’s son, Barney, is currently serving his country over in Kuwait and he won’t be home until August. His children often spend weekends and school breaks out at the ranch.
Since it has warmed up and the weather remains somewhat cooperative, Katlyn has been taking advantage and is riding her colts. She has two four-year-olds and a five-year-old, all mares. Two of them her family raised and the other one is a granddaughter of the great Paddys Irish Whiskey. The Murnions often trade colts straight across with another horse breeder out of Chinook. The Paddys Irish Whiskey mare is one they traded for.
“I have to get them geared up and ready to calve off of by the end of January,” Katlyn said.
Katlyn often day works for neighboring ranches to make a little extra money. This year she decided to hire on as a night calver for a ranch closer to Lewistown. She will commute every day back and forth from Winnett, but the ranch has agreed to let her keep two horses there while she works.
Since Katlyn will be away working for someone else during calving, Angie will be the one manning the ship at the Murnion operation.
“It’s Angie’s turn to calve by herself this year. Katlyn has had to do it these last couple years,” Lori said.
In typical Murnion fashion, Angie isn’t at all worried about calving season. She should only have a little less than 60 first calf heifers to calve out and the rest will be cows. The heifers won’t start until the middle of March, but as every good rancher knows, calving can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful.
“Mom and dad moved calving back because basketball tournaments were always the first part of March,” Angie explained.
Now, none of the Murnion kids are playing high school sports, but generally weather is a little better come the middle to end of March, so the new calving start date has stuck.
This time of year can truly be thought of as the calm before the storm. The Murnion family is enjoying the down time because before they know it, first Katlyn, and then the rest of the family will be busy calving.