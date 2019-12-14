ROY, Mont. – Three fresh inches of snow cover the rolling grasslands of central Montana. It’s a bright sunny day, so bright in fact that the landscape glistens. There is a quietness that hangs in the air – a sort of contentment.
“We are basically just feeding now. This is the time of year where we don’t have much going on,” Lori Murnion says.
Lori isn’t mad about the fact she has finally been able to slow down and she certainly isn’t bored. She, her husband, and their two daughters have survived another year. They made it through the stress of calving, the rush of haying season and busyness of fall works. 2019 is winding down and the Murnion family is content to take it easy, at least for a bit.
Winters are often a time of reflection for agriculturalists. It is the time of year where shop projects can be caught up on and quality time can be spent with family and friends. The Murnion’s enjoyed the company of family over Thanksgiving and Lori made a fine meal for the occasion, one that was topped off with pies made by Katlyn.
Currently, the only major item on the Murnion’s daily to-do list is feeding the cows. The task is simple enough, but crucial to the success of their operation, especially since their cattle are kind of spread out. The majority of the Murnion herd is located at their home base, but they do have a batch of cows on some leased ground down by Grass Range, about 15 miles away.
With the extra downtime, Lori, Rex, Katlyn and Angela are often found in conversation, either amongst themselves, or with their friends and neighbors. With the radio constantly playing in the feed truck, current news headlines are a big talking point.
“We are excited about the new USMCA deal that was just passed. I think us farmers and ranchers will finally get the boost the rest of the economy has been feeling,” Rex speculates.
The Murnion horse herd has always been a source of pride for the family and now that the cow work has slowed down, Katlyn will be able to shift her focus more towards the colts. She has a handful of younger, started colts that just need miles, and then of course, there are the weanlings that will now need to be halter broke.
Through a happenstance meeting at a BLS horse sale a few years back, the Murnions met a guy who has taken a keen liking to their horses, and about every year since they’d met, the gentleman drives up from Wyoming and buys most of the stud colts the Murnions have raised.
“He told us that next year he is planning on taking a couple horses he got from us to the Diamond in the Desert Horse Sale down in Vegas,” Lori said.
The Diamond in the Desert Horse Sale is a premier horse sale held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo every year. The sale is known for offering top of the line horses and it really is an honor for the Murnions to have a couple of their home-raised horses in the sale.
Lori lights up with pride when she gets to talk about the horses. Several of the Murnion’s broodmares can trace their bloodlines back to horses originally owned by Lori’s father. It is safe to say good horses are the family business. Both Lori and Katlyn are awfully proud of their stud as well. He is nearly 20 years old, but is still a perfect gentleman and he is known to pass on his easy-going personality to his offspring.
Christmas is right around the corner and is a time steeped in tradition for the Murnion family. Christmas Eve is usually their big celebration where all the gifts are opened and where the traditional potato soup, made by Rex, will be served. Katlyn will be making the meal on Christmas day this year and she says a ham, cooked on her Traeger grill, will be the main course.
“We have to wait until Kendra comes home because she always puts up the Christmas tree,” Lori said.
For the Murnions, family always comes first. Not just around Christmas, but all year round, too.