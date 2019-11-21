HAVRE, Mont. – As November arrives at Peterson Grain & Cattle, Inc., the weather remains abnormally cool for this time of year and the snow continues to fall – although it doesn’t hang around for long.
“We had our third snowstorm last week, and 3 inches of snow accumulated during this last storm. However, it has already melted off,” Andee Peterson said.
Andee ranches with her parents, Kim and Nola Peterson, on the seedstock Black Angus operation, along with her sister, Casey, and brother, Ben.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, the ranch was expecting another 6 inches of snow.
“The temps are going to drop again with highs in the teens and lows below zero this Sunday,” said Andee during the first week of November.
The Petersons, however, are confident the cows will do fine out on the ranch’s winter grass. Temps have been a lot colder in Montana, and the Petersons raise hardy cattle that can handle the cold and do well on grass for most of the winter.
“The forecast is for warmer weather, so this new snow may not last long,” she said. “We plan to bed down the bulls in the feedlot with plenty of straw to keep them comfortable.”
In the summer, the Petersons all take part in haying on the ranch. Whether it be raking, swathing or baling, everyone has a part to play to put up as much hay as they can during the year.
“All of our hay is stacked at the feedlot for easy access,” Kim said.
Looking back at ranch history, Kim said they gradually moved from being commercial Angus to operating a seedstock registered Black Angus business in north central Montana.
In the spring of 2007, the Petersons joined Marvin Cross (Top Notch Angus), Kelly McCracken (KelMc Angus), and Bruce Boyum and Dave Sattoriva (Whistling Winds Angus) to hold their first registered Black Angus bull sale.
It was successful and the Petersons continued growing their seedstock operation.
The registered bulls go into the feedlot the day they are weaned, said Andee.
A set of bulls from another ranch arrives in mid-October, while another group comes in mid-November.
A West Feeds nutritionist works with the Petersons to provide the right diet for around a 3-pound per day healthy gain, which has worked well for them to maintain soundness and fertility testing.
The registered bulls are also fed forages raised on the ranch - triticale and alfalfa grass hay this year. They also receive corn and pea screenings to increase nutrition intheir diet.
“We work closely with my daughter, Dr. Casey Solomon DVM, to maintain herd health with the feeding ration,” Kim said.
At Peterson Grain & Cattle, the goal is to grow bulls that are structurally correct, have good feet and temperament, and are in the middle as far as frame score.”
“In addition, we also strive for bulls that go into breeding season in good condition, come back in good condition, and are fertility tested again,” Kim added.
Each morning, Andee mixes the feed in the Supreme International Total Mixed Ration mixer. She watches the bunks and Kim helps out when needed. Both watch the bulls during the day.
The Petersons have two water sources on the ranch, a well and the North Havre County Water piped into the feedlot.
“We have energy-free waters that are fairly trouble free,” Andee said.
Kim recently delivered some bred heifers to White Sulpher Springs that were sold.
“The steers have not been marketed yet, but they’re doing well,” Kim said. “We have Morgan Friede coming out to pick up a heifer that we donated for the2020 NILE Merit Heifer Program.”
According to the NILE Merit Heifer program, Friede has to meet certain requirements for the program and will take over ownership of the heifer.
“We are very excited to work with her,” Andee added.