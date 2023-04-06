Many operations in Montana have experienced additional spring snow the last couple weeks, including the Herman ranch.

“We have had lots of snow and there has basically been snow in the area since Oct. 24, so it’s a long one this year,” Lamont Herman said.

The snow makes feeding the ranch’s cattle difficult, but it has also been hard on some of the other young animals. The ranch has both pigs and sheep to provide meat for their storefront in Billings, but a few of the new animals have not survived the cold temperatures.

“We have 14 piglets now, but we did lose one and we have five lambs on the ground,” Lamont said.

Along with its hardships, Lamont noted the increased moisture will likely improve the hay situation later in the year.

“It could be that some fields get a second cutting this year in the dryland areas,” he noted. “The snow has really been helping the moisture profile in the area.”

While many ranches are midway through their calving season, the Hermans are gearing up for their later start date of May 1. Because the ranch markets a portion of its cattle direct to customers, they can modify their calving schedule for times when the weather isn’t as harsh.

“We are looking forward to getting cattle back on grass and out on the hills. We are also within three weeks of our calving start date, so we are getting ready for that,” Lamont said.

The upcoming calving season means the family will be spending the Easter holiday at home. Although all three Herman children are now teenagers, the family still does an Easter egg hunt including a “golden egg” with money inside.

“One time I found some of the eggs two years later, so whoever did the hiding did a good job,” Lamont quipped. “We may be old in age, but not in spirit.”

Along with keeping track of ranch deadlines, he said he has also given some consideration to changes in the cattle industry.

In January, the federal government proposed making electronic ear tags mandatory for interstate movement of cattle and bison. The public comment period on the topic closed March 22.

Lamont said he can see some of the potential benefits of the technology, but he does not support a mandate.

“I think there can be some nice benefits of ear tags during preg-testing and other times when it can give valuable info, but I am not liking that the government wants to tell us to use them,” he said. “Often what they decide is right in the office, is not right for us here on the ranch. It’s hard to know if they would listen to producers if a regulation like that was in place.”