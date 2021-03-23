Preparing spudnuts part of Larsen Ranch Angus sale

FORSYTH, Mont. – At the time of our visit with the Larsen family in mid-March, the Larsens were busy making final preparations for their 47th annual Larsen Ranch Angus sale on March 22.

At Larsen Ranch Angus, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.

While Jim Larsen had been busy preparing for the sale, he recently talked with Wendy about his memories of growing up on the ranch.

Jim has been on the family ranch all 73 years of his life, according to Wendy. The only time he was away was to attend four years of college and during the time when he served in the Army.

“Jim was raised by his mom, Jean (who still lives on the ranch today), and his dad, Chester Larsen, along with two bachelor uncles, who were older than Chester,” Wendy said.

Chester had eight brothers and sisters, and his parents, Chris and Anna, always went by “Grampa and Gramma Larsen.”

Jim said one of his favorite memories on the ranch was spending time talking with the oldest of his two bachelor uncles, George.

George grew up farming with horses and when they bought their first tractor, he couldn’t believe the tractor “never got tired like the horses did.”

The other bachelor uncle, Neil, was the mechanic of the family and Jim said he was fortunate to be able to learn as much as he could from him while on the ranch.

Jim said Chester loved horses and everything about them, and while he didn’t like the farming as much as the horses, but he did make it a part of his life.