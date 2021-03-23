Preparing spudnuts part of Larsen Ranch Angus sale

FORSYTH, Mont. – At the time of our visit with the Larsen family in mid-March, the Larsens were busy making final preparations for their 47th annual Larsen Ranch Angus sale on March 22.
At Larsen Ranch Angus, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.
While Jim Larsen had been busy preparing for the sale, he recently talked with Wendy about his memories of growing up on the ranch.
Jim has been on the family ranch all 73 years of his life, according to Wendy. The only time he was away was to attend four years of college and during the time when he served in the Army.
“Jim was raised by his mom, Jean (who still lives on the ranch today), and his dad, Chester Larsen, along with two bachelor uncles, who were older than Chester,” Wendy said.
Chester had eight brothers and sisters, and his parents, Chris and Anna, always went by “Grampa and Gramma Larsen.”
Jim said one of his favorite memories on the ranch was spending time talking with the oldest of his two bachelor uncles, George.
George grew up farming with horses and when they bought their first tractor, he couldn’t believe the tractor “never got tired like the horses did.”
The other bachelor uncle, Neil, was the mechanic of the family and Jim said he was fortunate to be able to learn as much as he could from him while on the ranch.
Jim said Chester loved horses and everything about them, and while he didn’t like the farming as much as the horses, but he did make it a part of his life.
“The benefits of having my dad, George, and Neil around me during my grade school to high school years was invaluable,” Jim said. “I was always learning from them, and what was great was that when I got tired of learning about one thing, I could go to someone else and learn something else.”
Chester served in World War II with assignments to Sicily and Italy.
“Dad didn’t like hunting after the war, so I would go hunting with Uncle Neil instead,” Jim said.
While Jim helped get ready for the Larsen’s annual production and bull sale, he was able to look back on a long tradition of farming and ranching together as a family.
“Even after all these years I have never needed a vacation because I felt like I was always on one. If you love what you do, you never need a vacation,” he added.
Meanwhile, another favorite family tradition for the annual production sale is making homemade spudnuts, a delicious homemade potato donut.
“Spudnuts are a tradition for our family,” Wendy said. “The old family recipe has been handed down through the generations and we have always made spudnuts for our production sale each year.”
In preparation for the sale, the women in the families gathered a week and a half before the sale to make spudnuts together.
Bull customers coming to the ranch on sale day stop and have coffee and a spudnut as they check out the bulls.
Wendy explained the family’s spudnut tradition.
Grandma Jean Larsen, who will turn 100 in April, married Chester, and his sister, Ethel Larsen Freshour, was the fifth out of nine Larsen kids, and she started the tradition.
“The Larsen family started a private treaty sale in the 1960s,” Wendy said. “When we decided to hold our bull sale at the ranch in the early 1970s, Ethel wanted to make it special.”
Ethel thought bringing homemade spudnuts to the sale for refreshments would add just the right touch. After all, everyone loved homemade spudnuts, a kind of donut made from potatoes, but flaky and delicious.
Ethel gathered some of the other ladies at the ranch, including Jean, Doris Jean, and Carin Larsen, and taught them how to make the recipe.
“Ethel was happy to share this recipe with the family and she was a very good cook,” Wendy said. “Ethel learned how to cook from her mother, since her mother Anna couldn’t read nor write. Ethel was a quick learner and rarely made anything from a recipe – instead she cooked and baked by feel, smell and taste.”
At the time of the first ranch sale, all the ladies pitched in to learn the family spudnut recipe from Ethel, and make a batch for the sale.
“They all pitched in to help and learn how to make spudnuts,” Wendy said. “They made a batch, but the spudnuts were eaten up quickly. Today, we make sure everyone coming to the sale can enjoy a spudnut – or several. We’ve made seven batches, which adds up to around 450-500 spudnuts, for the sale this year. We know that number is accurate, because when we finished cooking, we counted the spudnuts, including the ones we taste tested.”
In addition, Wendy said they have three tasty, traditional flavors of spudnuts: sugar, maple, and chocolate.
They have done it this way for as long as Wendy can remember.
For more on Larsen Ranch Angus, see the website at www.larsenranchangus.com.