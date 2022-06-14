Rainfall in Huntley delays field work Greg Gabel

HUNTLEY, Mont. – To Montana agriculturalists, the greatest blessings in the industry are high commodity markets and timely moisture. Since 2020, both of these industry pillars have been on unstable ground. A historic drought spread its way across the country these past two years and every farmer and rancher across the region has felt the impact from it.
Greg Gabel wasn’t farming full-time when the drought first began to impact Montana, but he knew of its significance. He, like so many other growers along the Yellowstone River Valley, sang praises to the heavens the last week of May/first part of June as rain fell to the ground.
“We’ve gotten quite a bit of moisture. Just this past Friday we got seven-tenths and it’s looking like more rain is coming. It’s muddy around here,” Greg said during a phone update on Sunday, June 5.
While the fields are too wet to do anything with and Greg has had to postpone some of his spraying, he knows better than to complain about the moisture. Besides, his hope was to not have to start irrigating until June 1. Thanks to Mother Nature’s cooperation, he has accomplished that goal at least.
People are also reading…
With fieldwork interrupted by nature’s blessing, Greg has spent time inside doing bookwork and crunching numbers. Currently, he is trying to decide if he should apply side-dress fertilizer this year or not.
“I’m just trying to decide if it is worth it. If it increases my yield by 1-2 percent but costs 3-4 percent of my budget, is it going to be worth it?” Greg contemplated.
Increased fertilizer costs have left many producers in the same debate as Greg. Weighing input costs against estimated income is a delicate balance. It is safe to say Greg stepped into production agriculture during arguably one of agriculture’s most trying times, but so far the setbacks have not discouraged him.
“I was ready for another challenge,” he quipped.
Continuing, Greg said his field of replanted sugarbeets are doing okay. Of course, they are way behind the other acres on his farm, but at this point it is worth his time to keep nursing them along. As big of a field as it is, it would not behoove him to disc the beets under. So its “steady as she goes,” for now.
With such an influx of moisture hitting the area, it will probably take several days for the fields to dry out and become navigable for tractors and other farming implements, but once the fields have dried some, Greg will have a lot to get done. He still has to wrap up spraying his second application of Roundup on a few acres and then it will be time to apply side-dress fertilizer, if his calculations prove to be in favor of it.
Ultimately, Greg says, it is all going to come down to timing. There are several seasonal tasks that need to be completed on the farm, but the weather is forcing Greg to just hurry up and wait.
“It will get hot quick enough that stuff will start drying out soon,” he stated.
And when that happens, there will be plenty to keep Greg busy. While his first year of growing sugarbeets has had some challenges, all it takes is one good rain to lift a farmer’s spirits.