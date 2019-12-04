HAVRE, Mont. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Peterson Grain & Cattle, with more snow on the way. The weather has brought a few bouts of snow since October, but up to this point, it has mostly melted off after a day or two.
That may change as December has just begun.
“Most of our snow from the last storm melted off last weekend (Nov. 16-17), but then on Tuesday we got another 8 inches. It looks to be chilly for the next week, so not sure this snow will melt off,” said Andee Peterson, who raises registered Black Angus with her parents, Kim and Nola Peterson, her sister, Casey, and brother, Ben.
The weather is still conducive to the cows being able to stay out on grass pastures.
Meanwhile, the family has been staying very busy, as their seedstock Black Angus bull sale is four months away.
The Petersons will sell their annual yearling registered Angus bulls as part of Montana’s Northern Premier Angus Sale on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Other ranches that are part of the sale, Top Notch Angus and Whistling Winds Angus, bring their registered Angus bulls to the Petersons for feeding until the sale.
“The last of Northern Premier bulls are showing up today, so we will have a total of 185 bulls in the feedlot that will potentially go to the sale on April 9, along with another 15 bulls we feed for other people,” Andee said.
They ran their own bulls, along with the other bulls through the chutes during the second week of November.
“We ran the bulls through the chutes, got weights, freeze branded and gave them the vaccines – fusoguard and somubac,” she said.
Freeze branding is used on seedstock Black Angus as it shows up white against the dark coat and is easy to read from a distance.
“We used three-inch freeze brand irons and they are looking great,” Andee said.
At Peterson Grain & Cattle, all the bulls are gaining well and staying healthy.
Andee is the cow boss at the seedstock operation, focusing on cattle records and daily feedlot operations.
“I have been working on getting the bulls registered and that is almost complete,” she said.
The Petersons conduct an i50K genomic test on all yearling bulls and heifers to improve their EPD accuracy. The i50K is an evolution and improvement of HD 50K genomic testing.
“We have all of our i50k genomic data and parentage back from the Angus Association,” Andee said. “We like to have this back as soon as possible so all of the information is available for our Open Corral that we host at the feedlot every year.”
Open Corral this year is set for Jan. 11.
“At Open Corral, we invite all producers to come out to eat lunch and check out the registered bulls.
Kim spent Nov. 22 at ranch headquarters, feeding bulls and preparing pens for the KelMcAngus bulls that are arriving soon.
Andee went over to her sister, Casey’s, ranch to help her preg-check some 400 head at a local producer’s ranch near Big Sandy.
Ben went to Harlem to get a load of corn, and unloaded it at the feedlot.
“It froze enough last night that he could get into feedlot with the semi without too much trouble,” Andee said.
In the most recent Montana Angus News (the November/December issue), Casey, who is the new veterinarian columnist, ended her write-up on the Johne’s Certification Program with this:
“May your ‘open cow’ list be short, and your ‘A.I. list’ be long; May your weaning weights and calf health exceed your expectations and your fall foliage be tall; May your cow days end before dark and your chute help be jolly,” Casey wrote.
Not only Christmas-ey, but very catching and special.
The Petersons also want to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.