RAPELJE, Mont. – For many, fall means pumpkin spice lattes are back, weather is turning cooler, and it is time to hunker in and prepare for winter. For Tyler and Cali Rooney, fall means busy days and the culmination of an entire production year.
During a phone interview on Sept. 28, Cali and Tyler reported the previous weeks have kept the young ranching couple hopping. They pre-conditioned steer calves and preg-checked their first-calf heifers earlier in September. Next on the docket, in terms of cow work, is actually weaning the steer calves and bangs vaccinating all the heifer calves, which the Rooneys planned to do the first weekend in October.
The Rooney’s have two sets of working corrals on their ranch. One set that is close to the house and one other set that lies on the north end of their land. All the steer pairs will be gathered into the northern most corrals and separated from their mothers. From there, the calves will be hauled back to the corrals by the house where they can be put on feed.
“We do it that way because the corrals by the house are set up more for feeding,” Cali explained.
Cali’s husband and ultimate business partner, Tyler, looks at it a little differently.
“We do it like that so we don’t have to listen to the cows bawl for days,” he says.
Anyone who has lived through a season of weaning knows exactly what Tyler means. Usually nothing – neither man nor beast – gets much rest the few days following weaning.
The Rooneys have combated that issue slightly. Not only do they keep the cows away from the house, but they roll out a bale to the calves right as soon as they are unloaded.
“Starting the middle of September we rolled out a few bales to the steer pairs. Not because they are out of grass, but because we wanted those calves to associate the feed truck with good,” Cali said.
The calves are already jumping and bounding to the feed truck out on the range, so hopefully weaning will be less stressful on them if parts of their routine are kept the same.
This will be the first time Cali and Tyler have ever weaned. Normally, the couple weans their calves off the cows and instantly loads them on to a truck. This year their contracted buyer requested a 45-day wean on the Rooney’s calves. It will be a bit of a learning experience for the beginning ranching couple, but neither Cali nor Tyler are particularly worried about it.
“My mom and dad used to wean calves, so we have the experience of the previous generation to fall back on,” she noted.
Tyler went on to add that the steer calves this year are a bit ahead of schedule, so the couple is really pleased. When they got a rough weight on the steer calves at pre-conditioning they were about 30 pounds ahead of where they needed to be, so the Rooneys have some wiggle room. Most calves lose weight the first 10 or so days of weaning. The Rooneys calves are big and strong and are already used to the hay they will be weaned on, so Cali and Tyler have confidence the herd will make it to November with few issues.
Aside from cow work, Tyler has been busy working on equipment. Some of it needs to be winterized, while others, like the seeder, need to be ready for one more round of work before the snow flies. The couple plans to plant about 850 acres this year of winter wheat that can be used for hay and grazing.
Cali and Tyler feel they are first and foremost conservationists and they take their grazing rotations very seriously. Between the winter wheat and cover crops, the majority of their cow herd won’t be on native range until after weaning.
“We have found those cows really pick up condition on that range grass after weaning,” Tyler pointed out.
Things are hot and dry in south central Montana and rain is not in the forecast until about the middle of October. This means there are plenty of working days left, but still, Cali and Tyler know all too well to not tempt Mother Nature. And besides, winter will be here before they know it anyways.
Cali and Tyler Rooney have proven to be go-getters as they work hard to carve out a living on Cali’s family land. The couple tries to find a balance between tradition and new ways of thinking, all the while sticking close to their goals of raising quality cattle using regenerative agriculture practices. With each passing year, Cali and Tyler gain more experience, and as they overcome the challenges of an agricultural life, they are more convinced this is the way of life for them.
The Prairie Star would like to thank Cali and Tyler Rooney for offering our readers a glimpse inside their operation this year. We wish them nothing but the best in the future years ahead!