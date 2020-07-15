RAPLEJE, Mont. – In the rolling hills of south central Montana, haying is in full swing on the 406 Rooney Ranch. For Cali Rooney and her husband, Tyler, their lives are now completely centered on the process of harvesting forage for winter cattle feed. There are few breaks from the redundancy of making round bales – not even for the Fourth of July holiday.
“Our Fourth of July was really uneventful. We hayed all day and then came in and ate some hot dogs,” Cali said with a chuckle.
Cali grew up on the very land she and her husband now cultivate, so the pace and commitment required to run a multi-generational operation is nothing new to her. The Rooneys are busy harvesting alfalfa and a little bit of wheat hay. She was pleased to report the weather has been fairly cooperative thus far into the endeavor, as well.
“We got a couple inches of rain right before the Fourth of July, but I’m still not complaining,” Cali said.
With Cali and Tyler busy with haying duties, the cows are being self-sufficient. According to Cali, the Rooney cow herd is living in the lap of luxury, grazing away on a large cover crop field with tasty eats, such as peas and turnips, for them to munch on. She says the cows and calves are looking really good.
The cattle will graze in this cover crop field for another month or longer. From there they will be turned out on some regrowth hayfields, and after they will graze some millet. Following the millet grazing rotation, the cattle will round out on a field of warm-season cover crops consisting of a mix of sorghum-sudangrass, millet, mung beans and lentils.
“We won’t put our cattle back on rangeland until after it goes dormant,” she said.
Cali and Tyler are very protective of their rangeland because they know it is crucial to many species, more than just their cows. Supporting a healthy ecosystem from the soil on up is very important to the Rooneys and their efforts are beginning to pay off.
Cali had been baling her little heart out and had managed to catch right up to the swathers. The hay was in need of a good day to dry, so Cali and Tyler were off to Big Timber on July 7 to meet with their local NRCS agent to apply for enrollment in the Conservation Stewardship Program.
Within the program, landowners are given points based on certain conservation practices they do. Cali and Tyler then must choose enhancements, or projects they promise to do to improve their land within the 5-year time period of the contract. If they accrue enough points, the Rooneys could be eligible for some financial reimbursements. The money of course is nice, but the Rooneys truly have a love for the land and they are just trying to preserve it as best they can.
A major storm system was predicted to travel across much of Montana the evening of July 7. South central Montana was slated to get some rain out of the weather front, so Cali and Tyler were discussing what to do once they got home from Big Timber.
“It’s all about weighing the pros and cons. Do I risk baling some green hay or do I wait and risk having it getting rained on? It’s not ideal either way, but we find ourselves choosing between the lesser of two evils a lot,” Cali said.
Cali and Tyler Rooney embody exactly what it means to be a Montana agriculturalist. There is always something to do and there is always something uncontrollable that gets thrown into the mix. Nevertheless, the couple feels lucky that every day they get to live a life they love and care for some of the most beautiful land known to man.