Sale bulls to be semen tested before Christmas for Feltons

SPRINGDALE, Mont. – It may be the middle of December, but Mother Nature has seemed to miss that memo. At the Felton Angus Ranch, temperatures hovered above 50 degrees on Tuesday, Dec. 8. To say it is “unseasonably warm,” may be an understatement.

For Jim Felton, working conditions are prime right now. Warm, sunny days in the winter are a cowman’s dream, but with Jim’s operation set right in some of Montana’s notoriously windy country, dealing with the constant barrage of gusts is becoming cumbersome.

“The wind has really been brutal lately. I’ve grown up in wind most all my life, but you never get used to it. You still wake up every morning and cuss the wind,” Jim said during a phone update.

Despite the wind, Jim went on to say that, overall, conditions are good in Springdale. The area received a big blast of snow in October, accumulating around 2 feet of snow, and that moisture has done the landscape some good.

“The mountains are looking a little bare. They better get some snow for irrigating purposes, but as far as moisture in the ground right here, we are good,” Jim expressed.

At the ranch, Jim and the crew have been busy scraping the feedlot out and piling the manure so it can be used to spread on fields in the spring. Jim has also noticed the bulls have been scratching a little bit, which indicates they may have some lice, so he has opted to apply another round of pour-on. Lice are an annoying problem for cattle and controlling them usually presents a whole other battle for a stockman.