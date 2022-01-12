Temperatures turn bitterly cold on Mott Ranch

CUSTER, Mont. – They say there are two seasons in Montana: winter and road construction. For ranchers in the Big Sky State, dealing with the elements is just part of the deal. It could be 40 below zero with the wind blowing or it could be 100 above with the sun bearing down and it wouldn’t matter. The cattle need to be cared for either way.

The first week of the new year brought another round of weather at Casey and Rebecca Mott’s operation, which lies outside of Custer on the very eastern edge of Big Horn County. During a phone update on Jan.4, Casey reported there was an additional four inches of snow and it was quite bitterly cold outside.

“Yesterday was kind of nice, it got up to 40 degrees, but then this cold front moved in. I think we got up to maybe five degrees today and tomorrow the high is supposed to be minus six,” Casey said during the phone call.

Intense cold like that means the cattle will need a little extra feed. A bovine’s greatest heat source is their rumen. If it is working and percolating, it is releasing energy that keeps the body temperature up. Casey has some wind breaks in his corrals, which the cattle can access, and his yearling heifers are running in a field with ample trees. If a cow’s gut is working and they can get a reprieve from the wind, it is almost astonishing how well they can do in cold temperatures.

Feeding the cows a few extra pounds of hay of course equates to a bit more labor for Casey. With the added chore of feeding more hay, Casey is eternally grateful for the fact his main water tank is staying open.