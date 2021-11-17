Tom and Casey Mott raise cattle on the eastern Montana prairie

CUSTER, Mont. – When hearing the term “cowboy” it is easy to conjure up images of John Wayne, Tom Selleck, and Sam Elliott – men who brought the western traditions to life on the silver screen. Then there is Casey and Tom Mott – two brothers who are the epitome of not only cowboys, but stockmen, as well. With their felt hats, wrangler jeans, and brightly colored wild rags, these brothers grew up on horseback following the south end of a northbound cow, and all these decades later that is still how they choose to live their lives.

Growing up in Utah, the Mott family moved to Montana in 1979 – purchasing a ranch near Rapelje. Over the years, the family sold, bought, and moved around to different operations in Montana, affording Casey and Tom the opportunity to see plenty of new country from the back of a fine cow horse.

With adulthood came the reality that the family operation wasn’t big enough to support all five of the Mott siblings returning to the ranch, so Tom and Casey had to strike it on their own. Casey joined the Marines and spent time in the eastern United States. Tom attended Montana State University, achieving a degree in animal science before taking on the position of cow boss at Fort Keogh in Miles City.

There is just something about ranching and the draw of family legacy, however, that kept the Mott brothers always driving towards running cattle of their own someday.

“For myself, after a few years in Virginia, I just decided that ranch or no ranch, I was coming back to Montana,” Casey reflected.