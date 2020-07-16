HAVRE, Mont. – Organic crops are thriving under sunny skies at Vilicus Farms, with light shots of rain keeping the heat stress of mid-July at bay. Temperatures have ranged from the 60s to the high 80s.
Vilicus Farms is owned and operated by Anna Jones-Crabtree and Doug Crabtree, with Paul Neubauer as farm foreman and Ben Clark as farm agrarian.
Farm crews are continually scouting the crops, checking on their progress and health. They have been reporting the crops are growing green and strong, with no signs of disease.
One of the main projects for the farm crew every summer is hauling manure to their field strips, to increase soil fertility across the farm.
“Manure spreading is a major operation for us this time of year,” Paul said.
With organic farming, the Crabtrees manage their fields and nutrients by mimicking natural systems, including using aged cow manure to manage fertility.
“There’s nothing quite like the sight of our manure spreader rolling across a green field, feeding our soils for the following year’s crop,” Paul said.
The farm partners with neighboring farmers and ranchers to get the manure they need.
“Many of our neighbors feed cattle through the winter and provide manure to us,” he said. “In the summer we haul manure from their feed yards with side dump trailers hooked up to semi tractors. We haul the manure from their yards and pile it on the headlands of the crop strips.”
The manure stays in those piles and ages for a year.
The following summer, the crew spreads that aged manure on crop strips that are in the green manure cover crop year of the rotation. Thy use a tractor pulling a manure spreader to spread the manure at the exact rate they need to apply it.
“We are working to increase soil fertility and to improve the phosphorus content of the soil, an important plant nutrient that can be difficult to maintain on an organic farm, since we do not apply any synthetic fertilizers,” he said.
Soil sampling is a major part of managing fertility.
“Each year, the crop strips that will receive manure the next year are soil sampled to determine what rate we want to apply the manure at,” Paul explained. “That rate is usually anywhere from 2-20 tons per acre.”
After spreading the manure, crews terminate the cover crops using a blade plow where possible and a high-speed disk where conditions demand it.
“The blade plow uses wide, shallow-digging blades to cut the growing plant off a couple inches below the soil surface. The top growth of the plant then falls onto the tilled soil and forms a mulch,” he said.
The surface of the soil is left covered by the drying biomass of the terminated plant in the mulch. The soil remains covered over the winter, capturing rain and snow to protect the soil from water and wind erosion.
Farm crews have also been mowing volunteer rye from the field borders in order to keep the volunteers from spreading their seed and becoming an inconvenience in the future.
“Mowing the borders and field entrances also ensures that when we drive in and out of the fields during harvest, we reduce our risk of starting an accidental fire in the dry biomass,” Ben said. “The heat from an idling exhaust is all it might take to start a brushfire.”
The shots of rain have helped the crops, including their Ruffian and Hulless oats
“The Ruffian oats are bred to be a short variety in order to grow smaller than potential volunteer wheat that could contaminate the crop,” Ben said. “As the field develops, we can see whether there are volunteer wheat plants growing in the field. If there are, we’ll go out and clip the volunteers in order to minimize the risk of contaminating the oats with wheat.”
Clipping any volunteers is called “rouging” the crop, eliminating “rouge” wheat plants.
The crop strips are also “looking healthy,” and the weed pressure is “not nearly as bad as it could be,” according to Ben. “The lentils are also looking very nice. Like the flax, they are not very competitive, and so a good emergence makes a big difference as the crop tries to outcompete the weed pressure,” he said.
The buckwheat, their last crop planted, is also coming up nicely in the fields.
One project that has been completed on the farm is the installation of their new on-farm fuel storage site.
“We now have a 12,000-gallon storage capacity for diesel storage, which saves us a considerable amount of money over the course of the year by reducing fuel delivery costs, as well as allowing us to order fuel at bulk pricing,” he said.
Anna, with her engineering degree and background, spearheaded the project. We were able to grade and level the fuel storage site and construct a rock foundation that will safely hold the full tanks.
“Different sizes of rock were spread with a payloader and road grader. The site looks beautiful, and we were able to receive our first delivery of fuel,” Ben said.
The farm has seen some new faces show up this week. Two more interns, Tim and Anne, have arrived to help with the farm operation, while learning about their practices and focusing on specific learning goals.
“Tim is working on a degree at Yale University. He hopes to learn about the economics of running a land-based business and how it fits into the larger food supply chain. He hopes to understand the sustainable food system better by getting hands-on experience at a working farm,” Ben said. “Anne is focused more on crop science and expanding on her previous experiences working on farms around the world. Most recently, she spent two years working at Hawthorne Valley Farm, a biodynamic certified farm in the Hudson Valley of New York.”