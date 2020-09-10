HAVRE, Mont. – If it hasn’t been busy season yet at Vilicus Farms, it definitely will be over the next few weeks.
Anna Jones-Crabtree and Doug Crabtree, owners of the organic farm, and their farm crews, are about halfway finished with harvest, but planting season for winter crops will start soon. They plan to seed winter wheat, rye and spelt this year – well before the snow flies.
“We are currently focused on harvesting Ruffian oats. So far that crop has been our best yielding crop yet at around 30-40 bushels per acre,” said Paul Neubauer, farm foreman at Vilicus Farms.
Crews have already harvested rye, winter wheat, yellow peas, lentils, chickling vetch, and hulless oats and stored them away in clean grain bins on the farm.
“We store all the crops on-farm and so setting up augers or conveyors and filling bins is a big job. We use mostly hopper bottoms bins because we sure appreciate gravity’s helping hand,” Paul said.
The farm has two combines operating currently, which means there also needs to be two combine operators in the cabs every day.
“And with these kind of oat yields, we have had to do a lot of trucking, but no one is complaining,” he said.
Some of the crops have high weed populations and so crew members need to be out swathing ahead of the combine. They also have to make sure the weeds to dry down before the combine arrives.
Of course, there is a lot of maintenance and repair that goes along with all of that machinery in the fields – just as on any farm.
“Ben, our mechanic, is constantly jumping from one crisis to the next, always with the goal in mind of getting the crop out of the field and into the bins as soon as possible,” Paul said.
They also need to take some time to do tillage on the weed regrowth in their green manure fallow strips, and depending on field conditions, they may need to do some fall tillage in post-harvest fields.
As soon as the oats are harvested, crews will move back into combining spring wheat. At that time, the rental combine will go back to town.
“Part of the reason for shifting to running only one combine is that we will also need to begin seeding our winter crops,” he said.
Vilicus Farm crews really enjoy growing spelt, which is an ancient grain.
“Spelt is generally a hulled crop like oats, however this year we may be seeding a trial of a hulless spelt variety,” he said.
For harvest, the weather has been warm-to-hot, with cooler nights, especially over the last few days.
“We really have had ideal harvesting conditions for the most part, with a few rain showers and some stronger-than-ideal winds now and again,” Paul said. “We hope that continues until we can get all the crop in.”
Last year, there were intermittent rain showers many days in August and September, while trying to harvest and seed.
“The winter what this year was a non-organic transition crop, and we grew it on acres which are being transitioned into organic certification,” he said. “We just hauled that winter wheat to the elevator in Rudyard, where it will be shipped of the Colorado.” Their yellow peas are headed to a company in Iowa that makes organic pea protein products.
The cattle are grazing a barley-pea fallow that is swathed.
“We have had some serious grasshopper populations this summer and I am pleased with the fact that the grasshoppers do not seem to bother with the swathed feed,” Paul said. “I’ve mostly been doing the cattle work by myself in the early mornings before we get to harvesting for the day. But the real help is being able to do that while the rest of the team gets in gear to start bringing in the crop.”
Their last intern, Eddie, will be leaving the farm after this weekend. He has primarily been operating a swather through harvest, as well as trucking.
“Eddie took a few rounds on the combine as a send-off. It was his first time operating a combine and he did a fine job,” Paul said. “We also took the opportunity to discuss crop insurance while we were in the cab. With so many jobs that require one operator in a cab, I have to take advantage of opportunities to provide learning.”
The farm crews seem to be holding up well, according to Paul.
“We have a special crew dinner one day a week, where the team gathers together and we eat organic food prepared by Sarah Manuel, who owns and operates the Streatery food truck,” he said. “Before eating, we always discuss our ‘wins’ from the week, which is a fun opportunity to reflect on our accomplishments, and we also get a story about the food we are being served by Sarah.
Sarah tells us her inspiration for the meal, what’s in the food and where it comes from. This kind of communal gathering around food helps to sustain our good spirits and energy through the long harvest season and is all a result of Anna’s dedication to creating togetherness centered on food.”