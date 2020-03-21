ROY, Mont. – There is a force out there stronger and bigger than all farmers and ranchers and her name is Mother Nature. Producers pray to her, hoping she will be nice during their time of need. As per usual, however, Mother Nature decided to fall apart right when the Murnions are in the heart of calving season.
“The weather has been pretty crappy. It has been cold, windy and snowy,” said Angela Murnion.
Over a phone call on March 18, Angela reported there was about 3-4 inches of fresh, new snow on the ground, but central Montana’s notorious winds had blown it all around, causing some drifting.
“It has been pretty difficult to get around,” Angela added.
Angela went on to say the Murnions were able to move all the cattle around to where they need to be just in time and everything does seem to be content, despite the obstinate weather.
The Murnions are on the forefront of their calving season, but with each passing day, calving intensifies. Right now, Angela says they are having between 2-4 calves a day, with usually around two being born at night. Lori, Angela’s mother, checks about every hour or so during the evening, but comes and gets Angela if anything is having problems or needs to come in.
With the difficult weather, the Murnions are forced to bring every calf into the barn where a jug with fresh straw awaits. The barn offers protection from the wind and at least buffers the cold so the newborn calves stand more of chance. When those little newbies are their entire livelihood, the Murnions will stop at nothing to make sure they make it to the trucks in the fall.
Angela says the calving lot is small and convenient enough to where she can usually just walk out and coax the newborn calf and its mother into the barn. She has a saddle horse on-hand if the situation calls for it, like if a momma cow is mean and on the fight.
“Most of our cows are pretty nice, but we do have a couple that are pretty mean,” Angela stated.
In addition to March being calving season, it just so happens that March 18 was also Angela’s birthday. The seasoned ranch girl is pretty used to her birthday being in the heart of basketball and calving season, so she doesn’t make much of a fuss over it.
She says there were no big plans for celebrating her birthday. At a time like this, the cows come first. Angela has been burning the candle at both ends, staying busy during the day and then up a couple of times during the night to bring calves in. She jokes that maybe her birthday present this year will simply be a much needed nap.
The immediate weather outlook is none too promising. Continued snow and wind seems to be on the horizon. Mother Nature is probably up to her old tricks. By the time the Murnions wrap up calving season, spring will have decided to actually show up and stay.
The one sense of relief Angela does have is the fact there is light at the end of the tunnel, eventually. The Murnions do pull their bulls after a certain amount of days, so calving season will end at a pretty specified time, thank goodness.
Until then, as Angela says: “We are just watching cows.”