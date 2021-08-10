Winter wheat harvest begins for Cassie Andrews

LEDGER, Mont. – As July began to melt into August, winter wheat harvest got underway across Montana’s Golden Triangle. For Cassie Andrews and her family, harvest is the culmination of all the year’s hard work and it is a great feeling to finally have a combine chomping through the wheat.
“We are just cutting away,” Cassie reported during a phone update on July 30.
Cassie, her brother, Brett, and father, Terry, had begun harvesting their winter wheat late in the afternoon on July 24. Due to the extremely hot and dry temperatures across the area, Cassie was fully expecting a thwarted spring wheat crop, but the hope all along was that the winter wheat would fair okay. In farming, however, it seems that life always has a bit of a different plan.
“We’ve had some frost damage on the winter wheat, which has kind of been hitting the yield. We are averaging about 45 bushels per acre,” she said.
During a year like 2021, Cassie knows to keep it all in perspective. Sure, yields are down a little, but she is thankful for what her family land has been able to produce during this trying episode.
“The yield isn’t wonderful, but we will take what we can get. It is what it is at this point,” she added.
So far, no breakdowns have plagued harvest and Cassie hopes the good luck continues. In fact, overall harvest conditions have been relatively good. North central Montana is one of the few places in the state not impacted by a fire, so there is actually blue sky to be had, Cassie says.
At seven months pregnant, Cassie is winning the harvest MVP award as she continues to log long hours out in the field. Her main job is manning a grain truck. It is a job she has done for years, but even she admits, the fact the old trucks don’t have any air conditioning can certainly make a hard day in the field seem even harder.
To pass the time in the hot, radio-less grain truck, Cassie much enjoys listening to podcasts. With her ear buds in nearly 12 hours a day, she can walk through a lot of material. As a result, her podcast selection covers a wide array of topics, ranging from true crime to history to politics and everything in between.
“I feel like I get so knowledgeable during harvest season,” she laughed.
When the heat and rumbling around in the grain truck gets to be too much, Cassie and her dad switch off and she runs the combine for a bit. The air conditioning, XM radio, and padded seat are a welcomed treat and she admits it is a nice change of pace.
Growing the next generation of farmers can be a physically exhausting job in and of itself, let alone trying to do it while pushing through harvest. Nevertheless, Cassie is happy being able to do what she loves and she is thankful for the support she has from her family. Her parents taught her to work hard and care for the land and you can bet Cassie will teach her young daughters the same lessons.
Cassie, Brett, and Terry will continue to chip away at winter wheat harvest and from there they’ll basically roll right on into spring wheat harvest. It’s a busy time of year, no doubt.