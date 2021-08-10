Winter wheat harvest begins for Cassie Andrews

LEDGER, Mont. – As July began to melt into August, winter wheat harvest got underway across Montana’s Golden Triangle. For Cassie Andrews and her family, harvest is the culmination of all the year’s hard work and it is a great feeling to finally have a combine chomping through the wheat.

“We are just cutting away,” Cassie reported during a phone update on July 30.

Cassie, her brother, Brett, and father, Terry, had begun harvesting their winter wheat late in the afternoon on July 24. Due to the extremely hot and dry temperatures across the area, Cassie was fully expecting a thwarted spring wheat crop, but the hope all along was that the winter wheat would fair okay. In farming, however, it seems that life always has a bit of a different plan.

“We’ve had some frost damage on the winter wheat, which has kind of been hitting the yield. We are averaging about 45 bushels per acre,” she said.

During a year like 2021, Cassie knows to keep it all in perspective. Sure, yields are down a little, but she is thankful for what her family land has been able to produce during this trying episode.

“The yield isn’t wonderful, but we will take what we can get. It is what it is at this point,” she added.

So far, no breakdowns have plagued harvest and Cassie hopes the good luck continues. In fact, overall harvest conditions have been relatively good. North central Montana is one of the few places in the state not impacted by a fire, so there is actually blue sky to be had, Cassie says.