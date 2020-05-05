SHELBY, Mont. – As the sun begins to show itself more and more and the heat units continue to increase, farmers across Montana are gearing up to plant. This includes Klayton Lohr, a 24-year-old dryland wheat farmer from Shelby, Mont.
Klayton grew up on his family’s operation southeast of the small high-line community in north central Montana. His dad, Kirby, wanted to make sure his eldest son was privy to the day-to-day operations of the family farm, so Klayton was no stranger to agriculture.
As an 18-year-old, Klayton planned on attending college at Montana State University after he graduated from high school, but life threw him a bit of a curveball.
“I got directly involved in agriculture after graduating high school after a neighbor approached me to lease their ground,” he said.
Already familiar with the process and being a bit tenacious, Klayton decided to take his neighbor up on the offer. He found out quickly, however, exactly what it takes to stay in the industry.
“When I signed the lease, wheat was selling for $7 a bushel. When I sold my first winter wheat crop that fall I got $3.90 a bushel,” he stated.
Klayton admits, he has had a baptism by fire when it came to running his own operation. He went on to say it did take him a bit to dig out of the hole the markets created for him that first year of farming, but he was and is a determined young man, so for five years he continued to farm that leased ground.
At the end of those five years, Klayton was ready to renegotiate the terms of the lease, but life again had a different plan for the young farmer. The owners of the land and Klayton were unable to come to an agreement about the lease, so he had to assess where to go from there.
“At that point, I didn’t want to buy myself more work,” he reflected.
It was time to circle the wagons for both Klayton and his family. After much discussion, it was decided the best move for the entire Lohr family was for Kirby to get a job off of the farm hauling crude oil for CHS. At the same time, he would return home and farm his family’s land.
Three years ago, Klayton started growing durum for Pasta Montana and every year he has been able to up his contract. As of now, the large majority of his operation is durum wheat, which he harvests and delivers to the Pasta Montana facility in Great Falls, Mont. This year he plans on putting in a few acres of grain hay, as well, which he will split the baling duties with a neighbor. In exchange, the neighbor will get half of the crop.
As of the final week of April, Klayton was gearing up to seed with only pre-plant spraying left to accomplish. Of course that is a task easier said than done with the notorious high-line winds. When the wind does blow, he just tries to keep it all in perspective.
“It’s been windy every single day. You just can’t get away from it here. Hopefully I can spray tomorrow,” Klayton reported on April 27.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented Klayton with one unexpected blessing. The dryland producer runs primarily a solo operation, but with the schools shut down, his three younger siblings are home and he is certainly taking advantage of the extra hands. He does feel bad that his youngest sister’s high school graduation has been cancelled, but as they say, the farm must go on.
Spring is a busy time of year for Montana farmers and Klayton is no exception. If the wind is blowing too hard to spray, he will stay busy in the shop calibrating his drill. With ideal weather on the horizon he plans to be busy with field work soon.
Thank you to Klayton Lohr for sharing his story with The Prairie Star this growing season!