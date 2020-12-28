2021 MAGIE show to be held virtually amid COVID concerns

Produced annually by the radio station 560 KMON, the Montana Agricultural and Industrial Expo (MAGIE) has come to be recognized as one of the state’s premier agriculture tradeshows. Vendors from across Montana, Canada, and surrounding states normally convene in Great Falls, Mont., in January to display the latest and greatest in agriculture technologies to area farmers and ranchers. This year, however, the tradeshow’s 41st year will look much different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like you have seen with so many different organizations, public safety, safety of employees, and safety of vendors has to come first. With the COVID pandemic and the situation we are in now, the decision was made to go forward with a virtual MAGIE for 2021,” explained Randy Bogden, the ag voice for 560 KMON and thusly an integral part in orchestrating the MAGIE every year.

Bogden went on to say the decision to go virtual was not made lightly. Wintertime tradeshows play an all too important role for most agriculturalists. They are a place where growers can learn about the latest and greatest tractors or order seed. They are a place where livestock producers get to see what is new in the world of handling systems. But maybe above all else, tradeshows like the MAGIE are a great place for producers to share a cup of coffee and a chat with like-minded individuals.

Nothing will ever replace face-to-face interactions, but producers of the MAGIE plan to virtually deliver the next best thing.

“We are calling it the ‘Ultimate MAGIE Show.’ What we have done is invited our vendors to participate in the form of a tile rather than a booth,” Bogden said.