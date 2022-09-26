2022 NILE offers rodeo, stock dog trial, and more

BILLINGS, Mont. – The upcoming Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) will have something for everyone this year, according to Leah Morgan Clark, NILE general manager. The show is set to run Oct. 14-22 at the MetraPark and First Interstate Arena in Billings.

The nine-day event is in its 55th year and continues to highlight agriculture in Montana.

“The show was started by the Billings Chamber of Commerce to recognize that agriculture is the backbone of the Yellowstone Valley,” Clark said. “The show draws exhibitors from around the state and throughout the West. It really gives competitors a chance to up their game and see what livestock are shown elsewhere.”

In addition to the large number of youth show opportunities for cattle, hogs, lambs and goats, the 2022 event will also be offering a three-night PRCA rodeo with a unique feature.

“We invite our top two Montana high school rodeo athletes in each event to participate in the PRCA rodeo during the NILE, which is a unique experience for them,” Clark shared.

The show will also feature a stock dog trial hosted by the Mountain States Stock Dog Association on Tuesday, Oct. 18, an event that will increase the diversity of the NILE offerings.

“We try to add new events every year to entice members of the community to come and see what the show is about,” Clark related. “We want new community members who might not know what a stock show is to come and learn while having a good time.”

Clark anticipates over 600 animals will be shown during the NILE, bringing many young people to Billings. The show also hosts a 4th grade education day with over 1,800 students learning about agriculture in a hands-on way.

“We want them to touch, feel, and learn about ag in a real way,” she said.

Clark explained that the best way to know what is happening at the NILE from day to day is to view the show schedule, which is available online at: https://www.thenile.org/p/about/schedule.