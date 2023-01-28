45th annual GATE show set for Feb. 10-11

The Glendive Agricultural Trade Exposition (GATE) is scheduled for Feb. 10-11, ringing in the 45th year for the annual show. The show will provide numerous opportunities for farmers and ranchers, including the trade show and a number of educational presentations.

“Montana farms, ranches, and ag-related businesses are experiencing both unparalleled successes and challenges,” said spokesman Cody Fulton. “The GATE tradeshow offers a 44-year history of showcasing vendors and being a great place for people to network, learn about new products, and spend time with neighbors.”

Fulton said he decided to get involved in helping put on the GATE show in 2016 while working for a local irrigation company.

“I saw the need to continue to advocate for the farming and ranching community to keep agriculture in the forefront of all of our minds,” he said.

Vendors at the show will cover a wide array of topics and will be coming from all over the western United States and Canada.

“Vendors are coming from every sector of the agriculture industry and from multiple states and Canada. This will prove to one of the best years yet. Free seminars will now be held both Friday and Saturday,” Fulton said.

The GATE show will also help bring producers up to speed on the latest developments in the industry.

“The show gives attendees a chance to get face to face with our vendors and it is a great time to catch up on what is new and innovative in the ag industry,” Fulton said.

The show will feature nearly 80 booths and is sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Tractor Supply, and SRS Crisafulli Inc.

Presenters will include Nutrien Ag Solutions with a presentation on soil test analysis, a presentation on the use of Multimin 90, information from the Food & Agriculture Development Center, MSU Extension and the Dawson Economic Resource Council. There is no charge for admission to the show or seminar presentations.

As the host city for the event, Glendive is an agricultural and ranching hub of eastern Montana sited between the Yellowstone River and the Badlands. Attendees to the GATE show can also explore a variety of attractions in Glendive that are listed on the Glendive Chamber of Commerce website, visitglendive.com. While some museums and attractions are closed for the winter season, a number of photo-worthy murals and restaurants will be ready to welcome visitors.