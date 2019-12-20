DILLON, Mont. – Gail Kuntz, a third generation Beaverhead County rancher, says she began helping with the Giving Tree when she was an employee for the Department of Family Services 31 years ago. The idea behind the Giving Tree was simple, yet incredibly impactful. The belief was, every child deserves to open a gift or two from Santa on Christmas morning.
Parents and guardians of children in need throughout Beaverhead County fill out a simple form detailing an item of clothing and/or a toy that their child would just love for Christmas. Kuntz takes the submitted information and anonymously writes the gift request on a tag, which is then hung on the Giving Tree. Members of the community can come and take a tag from the tree and purchase the requested gift.
Looking back over all the years Kuntz has been involved with the Giving Tree, she notes the program has not only changed and evolved, but it has also grown.
“When I first started with the Giving Tree there was maybe 50 or 60 families that we helped. Last year we had 230 kids in 85 families,” Kuntz said.
Like a sprouting teenager that finds themselves constantly outgrowing their clothes, the Giving Tree has been housed in several different buildings and local Dillon businesses over the years. As the program outgrew one space, another business would gladly open their doors and house, not only the tree, but the numerous gifts that come with it. Keep in mind, every child gets two gifts, so it is not uncommon for Kuntz to be in charge of sorting and organizing over 400 packages.
Kuntz smiles as she thinks of all the different facilities. There were years she would have to load all the gifts from under the Giving Tree into a stock rack in the back of the ranch truck, all just to cart them across town to a bigger space where they could be efficiently sorted.
“One year we processed all the gifts in Bryan Mussard’s brand new sale barn. There was plenty of space for the job, but there was no heat to the building and it turned cold. We had to hold the pens under our armpits just to keep them from freezing,” Kuntz remembers.
Recently, the Giving Tree has found a permanent home in the store Rattlesnake Creek Alpacas, owned by David and Tracey Roberts. Conveniently, the building where the business is housed used to be a grocery store, so there is space galore for Kuntz and all the Giving Tree gifts. The Giving Tree is usually erected shortly after Thanksgiving and gifts are delivered the Saturday before Christmas.
The Giving Tree has truly morphed into a community-centric program, and every year Kuntz is humbled by the support the little ranching community of Dillon shows. Different organizations, businesses and 4-H clubs often make it a point every year to take a tag or two from the tree.
Kuntz has found that the Giving Tree is about so much more then giving a Christmas to those in need. She believes it has become an outlet for Dillonites to give back to their community as well.
“I know one individual who was raised in Dillon and he grew up coming in and picking out a tag with his parents every year. He has since moved to Bozeman, but every year he drives back to Dillon with his kids and they pick out tags. It is really heartwarming,” Kuntz said.
Kuntz also likes to point out the details and logistics of sorting, organizing and delivering gifts to nearly 100 families would not at all be possible without her core group of friends, some of whom have been helping with the Giving Tree for nearly 20 years. Kuntz laughs and says, “We have finally got it down to a system.”
Even after 30 plus years of fostering this major community service project, Kuntz is reminded every year why her work is important, especially as she looks back at the lives she has touched and the Christmas cheer she, her helpers and the city of Dillon have been able to spread.
“The families and kids I help get kind of close to my heart, especially the ones I get to watch grow up,” Kuntz said.
With the holiday season upon us, it can become easy to get lost in the grandeur of it all. This is a wonderful time of year and the hustle and bustle that accompanies the yuletide season is enamoring for sure, but Dillon’s Giving Tree reminds everyone that heartfelt giving really is the reason for the season.
The Prairie Star would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a joyous holiday season!