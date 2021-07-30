A look at the 2021 drought in comparison to previous droughts

Production agriculture is a life dependent entirely on the weather and those who chose to make a living raising food for the rest of the population are well aware of the adherent risks. That doesn’t make years like 2021 any easier though when drought conditions get so tough that cattle need to be culled and crops fail due to heat stress.

Fort Keogh, a USDA Ag Research Station located in Miles City, Mont., has been keeping weather records since 1878. This longstanding data is precious to say the least, as it helps researchers study and compare years according to their weather.

According to Dr. Lance Vermeire, range ecologist at Fort Keogh, forage production across the state is predominately determined by precipitation received during the months of April and May and the growing conditions experienced during the months of May and June. For 2021, precipitation was low and temperatures were warmer than normal during this crucial time.

Continuing, he said it is important to keep in mind that by the first of July, 90 percent of forage production is already complete. While timely rains occur in June, July, and August, they can help keep grass green, but they will not do much for actual growth. The same theory applies to fall rains. While late-season moisture will soften the grass and replenish water reserves it, on average, does little to actually initiate forage growth.

“We actually just completed research on this and what we found is when you add a lot of water in the fall, most of it percolates deep and it goes down to levels lower than where most of the roots are,” Vermeire said.