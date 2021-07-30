A look at the 2021 drought in comparison to previous droughts

Production agriculture is a life dependent entirely on the weather and those who chose to make a living raising food for the rest of the population are well aware of the adherent risks. That doesn’t make years like 2021 any easier though when drought conditions get so tough that cattle need to be culled and crops fail due to heat stress.
Fort Keogh, a USDA Ag Research Station located in Miles City, Mont., has been keeping weather records since 1878. This longstanding data is precious to say the least, as it helps researchers study and compare years according to their weather.
According to Dr. Lance Vermeire, range ecologist at Fort Keogh, forage production across the state is predominately determined by precipitation received during the months of April and May and the growing conditions experienced during the months of May and June. For 2021, precipitation was low and temperatures were warmer than normal during this crucial time.
Continuing, he said it is important to keep in mind that by the first of July, 90 percent of forage production is already complete. While timely rains occur in June, July, and August, they can help keep grass green, but they will not do much for actual growth. The same theory applies to fall rains. While late-season moisture will soften the grass and replenish water reserves it, on average, does little to actually initiate forage growth.
“We actually just completed research on this and what we found is when you add a lot of water in the fall, most of it percolates deep and it goes down to levels lower than where most of the roots are,” Vermeire said.
Taking all of this into consideration, Vermeire emphasizes the story for forage production has already been written for this year – there is no miracle waiting on the horizon. 2021 started off dry, forage production was thwarted, and the scenario is set to continue for the rest of the year.
“Probably the worst situation you could put yourself in is to not be developing a plan right now on how to deal with drought and just hoping the situation will improve,” he pointed out.
However, 2021 isn’t Montana’s first drought year and it certainly won’t be its last. Looking at data from Fort Keogh, 1988, 2004, 2012 and 2015 were all drier then this year, in fact. But sometimes it takes more than a dry year to make an impact on a producer.
Born in 1939, Johnnie Schultz of Grass Range, doesn’t personally remember the Dust Bowl, but he grew up hearing about the trying times.
“My dad use to talk about the 1930s a lot because they made an impression on him. One of the worst things he found was there wasn’t that much to do,” Schultz recollected.
Specifically, it was 1935-36 that Schultz’s father described as the hardest. Faced with a hay crop that never grew and livestock that had to be moved off the place to better feed sources, there wasn’t much else to do but watch the grass burn up. Drought conditions progressed through the following year and Schultz’s father was forced to liquidate his cattle.
“My dad told me it was chickens one day and feathers the next,” he said.
Growing up hearing those stories, Schultz had a respect for drought years. He knew there would be dry periods and he knew he would have to make management choices accordingly. It was that never-weaken attitude that saw him and his family through the legendary drought of 1988, Montana’s driest year on record.
“In 1988, we got into hauling water. We would drive past six or seven reservoirs. That just knocked my socks off,” he said.
One very important lesson Schultz garnered from his father’s experience in the 1930s is that with every drought comes an opportunity to make the operation better. For example, after the drought of 1988, the Schultz family drilled a deep well and invested in a pipeline so stock water would be more reliable. That sort of strategic management helped sustain their operation during subsequent drought years.
“You know, you prepare for this. There is a continuity of improvements you have got to install,” he stated astutely.
For many producers, 2021 for various reasons has been a buckling year. Vermeire has observed that what makes 2021 so hard is the fact it comes on the heels of 2018 and 2019, which were two record forage production years.
“When you get a string of years that are more productive than normal, you can get spoiled quickly. In 2018, in some places we were showing double the typical production. Right now on Fort Keogh, we are showing a little less than half of our average forage production,” he explained.
Both the researcher, Vermeire, and the producer, Schultz, agree the most important thing to keep in mind is this too shall pass. Statistically speaking, droughts in Montana are most likely to only last one year.
“Keep your chin up. It will get better. It always has,” Schultz advised.
Both perspectives also encourage producers to avoid destocking if they can. Wean early and/or more aggressively cull dries and bottom-end producing cattle, but try to not cut into the heart of the herd.
“I remember my dad talking about this in the 1930s – when he went to buy cattle back after he had sold them all, he couldn’t find any because after it started to rain nobody offered any cattle for sale,” Schultz said.
In conclusion, Montana has seen worse drought years then 2021. Both records and personal experience can back that up. Keep a good attitude, put your head down and keep going, Schultz recommends, because simply put, you just have to during years like this.