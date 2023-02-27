A shortage of diesel technicians in the U.S. is set to create a $2.4 billion gap in the economy and greater downtime lags on construction sites, farms, and mining sites if not addressed. But efforts by the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Foundation, including a recent round of scholarship offerings, are hoping to change all that.

The AED Foundation is a non-profit foundation for the heavy equipment industry and is the sister organization to the AED, the international trade association for equipment distributors, manufacturers, and service providers, according to the group’s website.

The AED Foundation works to create “community-based, school-to-work” opportunities that will create a new generation of technicians to address the needs in the heavy equipment industry.

“If we are going to solve this, it will be on the local level,” said Sean Fitzgerrel, senior director of workforce and industry initiatives at the AED. “When people to go school, they want to go back home. So we help schools find the demand in their area and then help provide equipment as we link up someone to host and teach.”

The AED also provides financial support via scholarships so students can attend established schools. Currently, with a grant of $300,000 from the Caterpillar Foundation, the AED foundation will distribute scholarships of up to $2,000 to high school students seeking careers in diesel technology across North America. The foundation is now accepting scholarship applications from students on their website, aedfoundation.org.

Pay and benefits

The pay and benefits for a trained heavy equipment technician average $100,000 per year and the high demand gives technicians global options, according to Fitzgerrel.

“Unfortunately, a lot of high school and junior high programs have gotten away from offering shop class, thinking we don’t need it anymore,” he said. “People also mistakenly think it’s not a good paying job or that it’s a dirty job. But with the new technology, things are changing rapidly and a trained technician can go anywhere in the world since their skills are in high demand.”

Technicians who invest in a high level of training, like a four-year degree, also advance quickly in their field, according to Steven Don, chair of the College of Technical Sciences at Montana State University-Northern in Havre, Mont.

“With a two- or four-year degree, technicians can move up the food chain pretty quickly,” Don noted. “It’s a field in high demand with good pay and good benefits, but it’s also about the quality of life. The industry has begun to offer things like flexible scheduling and paid time off like working four 10-hour days so weekends are available.”

The work itself is also changing as more technology is integrated into heavy equipment systems.

“Things have really changed in the last 5-10 years as the electrical and computer systems have changed how things are diagnosed. The general public may still think of this field a bit negatively, but there are some pretty darn technical systems being used and parts are expensive, so customers and dealers want techs who understand this,” he said.

In addition to teaching students about the equipment, Don said the college degrees also recognize the importance of “soft skills.”

“We work a lot on the development of soft skills like critical thinking, speaking, customer relations and writing reports,” he said. “These are also important to being successful in the field.”

As the AED and schools like MSU-Northern work to get more technicians in the field, Fitzgerrel said the absence of them will be noticeable by people in and out of agriculture.

“It’s a trickle-down effect,” he said. “When the farmer can’t farm and the road can’t be paved because no one is there to fix the equipment and crops rot or livestock can’t be fed, it’s going to have a huge impact on day-to-day life. We are working to make sure those situations don’t have to happen.”

For more information, visit aedfoundation.org.