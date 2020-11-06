BILLINGS, Mont. – How would a young person interested in a career in agriculture go about finding a position on a farm/ranch if he/she did not grow up on a family farm or ranch?
That’s a conundrum that the Quivira Coalition’s New Agrarian Program (NAP) is hoping to solve.
The program works with farms and ranches to match producers/mentors with the appropriate young apprentices who have applied to NAP from all over the country.
NAP started in New Mexico in 2008, spread to Colorado, and in 2019 it continued northward to Montana and Wyoming.
Alexis Bonogofsky, a fourth-generation Montana rancher, is the NAP northern coordinator.
Bonogofsky and her husband, Mike Scott, raise Katahdin hair sheep, bred for their meat quality, along with some goats, along the Yellowstone River south of Billings.
“We raise sheep and goats on the same ranch that I grew up on,” she said.
The couple sells its high-quality lamb to local customers. In the past, she also sold their lamb meat to a fine dining restaurant in Billings, but it closed due to COVID-19.
Bonogofsky is also a freelance writer/professional photographer. She became interested in the Quivira Coalition, which builds soil, biodiversity, and resilience on western working landscapes, as a result of an oil spill on her ranch.
“In 2011, the oil spill flooded our ranch, so we wanted to find out what we could do to restore our soil and grasses to health,” she said. In earnest, she started searching, reading and finding all sorts of in-depth information on regenerative agriculture and soil health.
After learning how to approach soil health, Bonogofsky began writing about regenerative agriculture for various publications. She learned about the Quivira Coalition and its NAP program during her work. When NAP moved northward last year, the Quivira Coalition opened up a position, hiring her as their northern coordinator.
In her position, Bonogofsky is responsible for finding the mentors and their farms/ranches in Montana for the apprentice program.
Mentors choose the apprentices from among those who have applied to work and learn on their farm/ranch, with Bonogofsky making recommendations both ways.
The program has been in high demand.
“Pairing up young people who are looking to become farmers and ranchers with mentor farms/ranches was a super exciting concept to me,” she said. “Young people who don’t have a farming or ranching background but want a life in agriculture need a chance to work and learn from experienced and skilled farmers and ranchers.”
NAP was that “pathway” for young people to get involved in agriculture, and something Bonogofsky continues to be passionate about.
“There are so many young people who want to do this and they want a life in agriculture. This program was so exciting because it is a pathway for people to get into farming and ranching,” she said.
Apprentices start in mid-to-late March and finish in November each year.
NAP is a very structured program that is a hands-on, offering a working and learning experience that provides high-quality ag professional training and education.
“The goal is that apprentices participate in everything that happens on a farm or ranch, including the business and financial aspects,” she said.
Bonogofsky works with both mentors and apprentices to make sure the program is a rewarding experience for both sides.
She keeps in touch with the apprentices, conducts site visits and provides supplemental education webinars, and hosts land health and livestock workshops throughout their eight-month program, as well as afterward as they continue in agriculture.
“I was just talking on the phone to a couple of my apprentices last night. I keep in touch with them,” she said. “Some of them stay on the farm/ranch for a second year to increase their skillset, and others move on to other jobs in agriculture, but we really focus on helping them build a career.”
In the first year of NAP in the north, there were four apprentices in Montana.
Today, just a year later, there are eight apprentices. Next year, there will more than likely be 16-20 apprentices.
“NAP has been doubling in the north every year,” she said.
Three apprentices at farms/ranches in Montana have chosen to stay in the communities they arrived at in 2019.
While two stayed on at the farm/ranch they apprenticed on, one met and began dating a local person and he started a custom grazing operation in the same community.
Bonogofsky hasn’t had any problems finding farmers/ranchers who want to be mentors, either.
“There are many farmers/ranchers who want to be mentors and teach others want they know,” she said.
She helps mentors with interviewing their top three or four candidates, and she will interview each apprentice individually, as well.
“It is kind of like a matchmaker program. I get to know the ranches and what they need and want, and I get to know the apprentices and what they would like, as well,” she said, adding she wants both to be excited about their choices.
The mentors go through a training program, so they know what apprentices need for the educational portion of NAP.
“It is an educational program – there is a difference between an apprentice and a hired hand. We do skill sheets, monthly check-ins, and more, so mentors sign up for quite a bit of work on their end,” she said. “But what the mentors get back is an apprentice who is excited about being there every day, who is extremely enthusiastic about learning from them and who has a lot of energy.”
For mentor farmers/ranchers, it is “exciting” to have someone apprenticing who wants to learn so much about agriculture.
Since NAP started in New Mexico, there are many ranches involved that are located in New Mexico and Colorado.
“Last year, we had 22 total ranches in the west, and we had more than 100 applicants who wanted to be apprentices on those ranches,” she said.
In 2021, there will more than likely be a large number of applicants applying for the apprenticeships.
That is because of the increased number of farms/ranches coming on board; the fact that more people are interested in where their food comes from; and the economic recession leading people to potentially change careers.
“The apprentice applicants, most of whom are in their 20s, feel like it means something – it matters – to grow your own crops and livestock,” she said.
While there are many apprenticeship programs for those who want to learn to grow vegetables, there are few that exist for working, large-scale livestock ranches.
“We are one of the few apprenticeship programs that exist on arid and semi-arid ranches. It is a unique program for apprentices,” she said.
When they are finished with NAP, these young people have gained a skillset that few are given the opportunity to have.
“The apprentices who have come to Montana have been great people. We are bringing people into rural communities, and we want to make sure it is a fit for them,” Bonogofsky concluded.