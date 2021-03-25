Ag Processing Solutions finds cost-effective way to process hemp, pulses

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Ag Processing Solutions, Inc. (APS), an agriculture engineering firm, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) program, which is administered through the Montana Department of Agriculture. APS will match the funds dollar-for-dollar and plans to use the monies to help complete the expansion of their processing center.

Started in 2018, APS was founded by Andrew Bishop out of his combined love for engineering and agriculture. Born and raised on a farm in Montana’s Golden Triangle, Bishop understood firsthand the marketing struggles producers faced.

“Right now in Montana you can grow pulses, you can grow wheat, and export, export, export. I am really passionate about giving farmers the opportunities to add value to their product,” Bishop explained.

Driven by that passion, APS helps agriculture processors design, create and implement new and improved processing solutions for an array of different crop commodities. Additionally, APS has a research and development facility, located in Great Falls, where they work to develop economical techniques for processing mainly hemp and pulses.

APS does offer small-scale processing at this facility, but they do that mainly to demonstrate their processing equipment to potential clients. With hemp becoming such a formidable crop in Montana, APS has honed in on developing industrial hemp processing methodology. Currently, APS is focusing on an effective processing method that separates the hemp stalk.