Agri-Best Feeds a major sponsor of MATE

Agri-Best Feeds in Billings, Mont., is donating one ton of SweetPro as one of the main prizes at the MATE show this year, and they will have a booth at the show, as well.
“We’re looking forward to the MATE. It is a good show and we’ve met many farmers and ranchers there who are interested in our products. We really enjoy seeing our customers and meeting new ones, and answering any questions they might have,” said Scott Anderson, Agri-Best Feeds director of operations and son-in-law of the Irv Haidle, Agri-Best Feeds founder.
Anderson said Agri-Best markets SweetPro Feeds, Redmond Natural Trace Minerals, and Arrowquip livestock handling equipment.
But the company has also expanded into new products and added new dealers in a several-state area to better serve farmers and ranchers in the Northern Plains.
“We’ve been growing into new products, and one of them is Redmond’s soil additive using trace minerals, mined sea salt and natural volcanic ash that really focuses on the microbial population in the soil,” Anderson said. “It increases the quality of the plants in crops or on rangeland.”
Redmond’s natural minerals have been researched and found to boost soil by increasing yields, improving plant growth and quality, and reducing fertilizer costs. It is usually spread out on the soil as a soil amendment.
“What these minerals can do for the soil microbes and plant health is like what good nutrition does for the cattle rumen and cattle health,” he said.
Other products that Agri-Best Feeds handles that are in demand with ranchers include the SweetPro feed supplements and the Redmond Natural mineral and salt supplements.
“SweetPro is a complete supplement with vitamins and trace minerals that uses distillers grains as a base, not molasses, so it is a much higher quality supplement line that is better with forage,” Anderson said. “You gain 25 percent more digestible energy, protein, and other nutrients from your forage with SweetPro, which is pretty important.”
SweetPro Power Mate is a probiotic supplement with fermented wheat, oats, barley and flax.
With the drought in eastern Montana last year, the SweetPro supplements were popular feed supplements because they helped increase the nutrition of the forage.
Anderson is excited about two new products they are marketing, a garlic extract to repel insects and natural extracts to combat stress in livestock. Either extract can be added to SweetPro or Redmond.
“The garlic extract works as a natural insect repellant,” he said.
Ranchers have told reps from Agri-Best Feeds that the garlic works for their livestock operations and keeps flies away from their cattle. Sheep producers have noticed fewer ticks around their sheep, as well.
The stress formula is made from clove, cinnamon, and chili peppers and these natural extracts help the digestion.
“This blend of plant extracts supports gut health,” Anderson said.
The natural extracts combat heat stress by improving blood flow, stimulating water intake, keeping cattle grazing even in the heat of the day, and stimulating more saliva production that helps regulate pH.
“Ranchers really like the natural extracts and have told us it has worked on their cattle. It is really in demand,” he said.
These extracts also have benefits beyond combating heat stress as they support gut health by helping optimize rumen function and minimizing digestive stress.
Agri-Best Feeds also handles other popular feed supplements for livestock producers, including Equipride and Equilix for horses, MasterHand Milling, and Cattleman’s Choice Mineral.
Handling cattle efficiently and stress-free is always at the top of the list when it comes to what ranchers need and want on their ranch, and Agri-Best continues being a dealer for the popular Arrowquip livestock working chutes and cattle handling equipment.
The cattle handling system is designed for a particular rancher’s needs – and it’s efficient and safe.
The Arrowquip cattle squeeze chute is in demand because it cuts down on labor and is stress-free.
One person can operate the whole chute, with a push-pull single lever that opens and closes the chute. In addition, doors can be removed for maximum access to the cow, which is one reason veterinarians really like the chute.
“Arrowquip has the kind of technology that cuts down on labor and is more efficient and safer,” he said. “The Arrowquip squeeze chute is popular in the cattle industry because they’re innovative, quiet, and handle cattle efficiently and safely. Everything ranchers wanted in a chute is in these Arrowquip chutes.”
Ranchers can watch videos at https://agribestfeeds.com/products/arrowquip and see how the cattle handling equipment and the squeeze chutes work efficiently.
“It works perfectly for AI’ing, vaccinating, or other work, because you can work on either side of the animal and it is very safe,” Anderson said.
In addition to manual chutes, the Arrowquip equipment includes hydraulic chutes, portable chutes, alleys and tubs, loading chutes, adjustable alleys, calving pens, head gates and cattle tubs.
Be sure and stop at the Agri-Best booth at the MATE to talk about nutrition for animals or soil and for the best in cattle handling equipment.
For more information on Agri-Best Feeds, see their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/agribestfeeds; or visit their website at www.agribestfeeds.com.