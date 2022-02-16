Agri-Best Feeds a major sponsor of MATE

Agri-Best Feeds in Billings, Mont., is donating one ton of SweetPro as one of the main prizes at the MATE show this year, and they will have a booth at the show, as well.

“We’re looking forward to the MATE. It is a good show and we’ve met many farmers and ranchers there who are interested in our products. We really enjoy seeing our customers and meeting new ones, and answering any questions they might have,” said Scott Anderson, Agri-Best Feeds director of operations and son-in-law of the Irv Haidle, Agri-Best Feeds founder.

Anderson said Agri-Best markets SweetPro Feeds, Redmond Natural Trace Minerals, and Arrowquip livestock handling equipment.

But the company has also expanded into new products and added new dealers in a several-state area to better serve farmers and ranchers in the Northern Plains.

“We’ve been growing into new products, and one of them is Redmond’s soil additive using trace minerals, mined sea salt and natural volcanic ash that really focuses on the microbial population in the soil,” Anderson said. “It increases the quality of the plants in crops or on rangeland.”

Redmond’s natural minerals have been researched and found to boost soil by increasing yields, improving plant growth and quality, and reducing fertilizer costs. It is usually spread out on the soil as a soil amendment.

“What these minerals can do for the soil microbes and plant health is like what good nutrition does for the cattle rumen and cattle health,” he said.