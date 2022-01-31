Agri Industries talks Valley Irrigation at GATE

Agri Industries can handle all the agriculture irrigation systems necessary to set up a center pivot, do flood irrigation, or repair wheel lines on acres that can be irrigated in eastern Montana and western North Dakota.
Dahlton Johnson from Agri Industries said they have had a booth at the GATE for several years.
“We enjoy going to GATE every year and meeting all the producers who irrigate. We handle everything they need for irrigation and this year we are going to be putting parts for Valley Irrigation systems in the Cross Petroleum store in Glendive,” Johnson said. “Producers won’t have to drive to find the parts they need.”
Agri Industries has several stores, including in Miles City, Mont., Sidney, Mont., and Williston, N.D.
As a Valley Performance Plus dealer, Johnson said they do extra special customer service beyond the usual store, and in addition, they have Valley parts and irrigation panels.
“We have high technology in irrigation systems. With a Valley center pivot, producers can set up a Valley ICON touchscreen system and run it from their phone. They can sit in their pickup and order irrigation,” he said.
Along the highways in eastern Montana, many farmers have Agri Industries’ Valley Performance Plus irrigation pivots, with its typical blue sign.
“Every farm is a little bit different in what they are looking for with irrigation. I go out to the farms, meet with the farmers, find out what they want and design an irrigation system tailored to their exact needs,” Johnson said. “Different soil types require different amounts of water – even within the same field.”
Technology has improved to the point where farmers can put on the exact amount of water, herbicides, fertilizer or other chemicals through the pivot, which saves them money.
Besides water well drilling, some Agri Industries stores install and service electrical contracting, plumbing, and HVAC – heating, ventilation, air conditioning and duct work.
Agri Industries’ representatives will be talking about the new technologies in irrigation, water well drilling, and its other industries and services at the GATE.
“There is so much new technology coming out with irrigation and our other businesses, and we will have Agri Industries’ representatives on hand at the GATE to help producers with any questions about installation or any other parts of our business,” Johnson said.
Agri Industries was started by Mike Ames several years ago, and it has grown substantially due to increasing demand in the region.
There are three main reasons why a producer might contact one of Agri Industries’ offices to put in a center pivot rather than use flood irrigation. Center pivots use water most efficiently with technology, they are less labor-intensive, and they have better crop production and yields for a greater bottom line.
Be sure and stop at the Agri Industries booth at the GATE.