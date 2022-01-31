Agri Industries talks Valley Irrigation at GATE

Agri Industries can handle all the agriculture irrigation systems necessary to set up a center pivot, do flood irrigation, or repair wheel lines on acres that can be irrigated in eastern Montana and western North Dakota.

Dahlton Johnson from Agri Industries said they have had a booth at the GATE for several years.

“We enjoy going to GATE every year and meeting all the producers who irrigate. We handle everything they need for irrigation and this year we are going to be putting parts for Valley Irrigation systems in the Cross Petroleum store in Glendive,” Johnson said. “Producers won’t have to drive to find the parts they need.”

Agri Industries has several stores, including in Miles City, Mont., Sidney, Mont., and Williston, N.D.

As a Valley Performance Plus dealer, Johnson said they do extra special customer service beyond the usual store, and in addition, they have Valley parts and irrigation panels.

“We have high technology in irrigation systems. With a Valley center pivot, producers can set up a Valley ICON touchscreen system and run it from their phone. They can sit in their pickup and order irrigation,” he said.

Along the highways in eastern Montana, many farmers have Agri Industries’ Valley Performance Plus irrigation pivots, with its typical blue sign.

“Every farm is a little bit different in what they are looking for with irrigation. I go out to the farms, meet with the farmers, find out what they want and design an irrigation system tailored to their exact needs,” Johnson said. “Different soil types require different amounts of water – even within the same field.”