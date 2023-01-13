All the needs of ranchers are offered at Western Ranch Supply

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A mainstay in Montana for more than a half century, Western Ranch Supply has everything the rancher needs – from calving supplies to horse tack to products needed around the ranch.

With locations in Billings and Great Falls, Western Ranch Supply has immersed itself into being an integral part of the agriculture community.

Western Ranch Supply has been going to the MAGIE since the show’s beginnings.

“I’ve been at Western Ranch Supply for 28 years and we’ve gone to the MAGIE every year that I’ve been here and even before that,” said Larry Kelly, Great Falls store manager. Kelly is able to help ranchers with what they need as he has been involved with rodeoing all his life.

Kelly said Western Ranch Supply has a booth at the MAGIE to see its ranchers/customers and to show them the new equipment they have.

“This time of year is probably the last time that our ranchers are getting out before calving season, so it’s a good time to visit with our ranchers and see what their needs are for the year,” he said.

Kelly brings a few of the store’s top-of the-line equipment that is out for ranchers in 2023 to the MAGIE.

“We try and bring some new equipment and some of our good standbys to the MAGIE every year,” he said. “We like to show our new stuff at our booth and let ranchers see it inside in comfort without being out in the winter weather.”

One of their newest pieces of equipment is a maternity pen. They have several brands and types.

“The maternity pen is kind of like a tub, but the cattle work in it freely. You set it up in your barn where you know you can move your cow in there in case you have trouble with calving or other problems,” he said.

Kelly said the maternity pen is designed to fit with existing pens and it can be applied to what a rancher already has.

Western Ranch Supply will also display some Pearson adjustable alleys, catwalks, and head gates. Pearson has a reputation for hardy, built-for-the-long-run livestock handling equipment that is easy to use and comfortable for both the cow and the rancher.

Ranchers can build their own alley and gate system with the equipment.

“We also sell a lot of 2W livestock equipment, which is our heavier equipment line for ranchers. It all pins together and you can build maternity pens and full-working corrals,” he said.

That equipment includes adjustable sorting alleys, alley walkways, panels, gates and a 2W crowding tub complete handling system.

“The 2W equipment is heavy enough that cattle can’t tear it up. It has kind of been our good standby for years,” he said.

Generations of ranchers have trusted the equipment and products sold at Western Ranch Supply, Kelly pointed out.

In addition, he plans to bring a couple of different hydraulic chutes, including a Silencer chute, for ranchers to try out.

“One of our newest and best hydraulic chutes is our Hydraulic Big Red Chute from R&R Equipment Co.,” he said. “It has a lot of the same features as the Silencer has and you can get it in an extended length. The lower squeeze, the pivot controls it, and it has left and right doors that swing open.”

Western Ranch Supply will also show its Rupp Hydraulic Calf Table at the MAGIE, which helps the rancher when working calves.

They also have the Winkle Calf Tub, where ranchers can put the calf in the tub during branding to give it vaccines and put in ear tags.

“All this equipment is for making labor easier and safer on the ranch. You want to have it as safe as possible for the cow and the calf,” Kelly said.

They also offer a large selection of feeds and supplements for animals. For beef cattle, they have lick tubs, mineral supplements, and are a Hubbard Feeds dealer.

“We try and make Western Ranch Supply a one-stop shop for everything you need. And then, of course, we carry all your calving supplies and that type of stuff, from scour pills to scour shots for the cattle. We have a pretty in-depth vaccine cooler,” he said.

Some of the other products at Western Ranch Supply include feed and supplements, livestock supplies, show supplies, horse supplies, tack, hay, fencing supplies, chutes, colostrum, dewormer, livestock scales, gates, ropes, branding supplies, mixer feeders and livestock handling equipment.

Western Ranch Supply started in 1954 in Billings. In 1957, Ray Frank and Tom Warsinske became partners at the store.

In 1953, Western Ranch Supply was established as a steel building distributor. However, the partners saw there were opportunities in farm and ranch store merchandising.

In 1959, they installed a complete animal health department, and their most profitable department became the manufacture and sale of horse trailers.

In 1962, they added a store location in Great Falls, and in 2006, the Great Falls store move to a newly-built building at 4000 River Drive North.

In 1998, Western Ranch Supply was purchased by Keith Robinson, Rob Erickson, and Shayne Vandivort.

In June of 2013, a new western location was added in Billings. With the added space, they have added a hardware department and a western clothing department.

Today, Western Ranch Supply has many salesmen who travel throughout Montana, Wyoming, and western North Dakota, meeting with ranchers.

“I was just in eastern Montana. We want to make sure to have all the products ranchers are going to need for calving season and the rest of the year,” Kelly said.

Western Ranch Supply looks forward to meeting ranchers at the MAGIE. They will have some drawings for ranchers and others who stop by their booth.