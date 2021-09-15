Always be thinking about safety when on the farm, ranch

In 2020, the seventh most dangerous profession in the United States was farming and ranching. When it comes to working with large equipment and animals, there is always plenty of opportunity for an accident to happen.

For those rooted in the profession of farming and ranching, safety can be a subject that is taken for granted. Dangerous tasks become second nature and complacency can take hold. Mary Hill, a rancher and agriculture/industrial education teacher in Geyser, Mont., says farm safety is a passion of hers and it is a subject she always likes to cover in her classroom.

“I always teach my students that the biggest safety device we have is right between our ears, it’s our brain. Think safety all the time,” she said.

Going along with that, Hill astutely points out that an injury to the brain has the potential to be completely devastating. While it may not be fashionable or culturally accepted to wear a helmet all the time, the alternative – life-altering limitations due to a brain injury – is not ideal either.

Hill highly encourages the wearing of helmets whenever driving or riding on ATVs and when riding horses. It’s a simple act that quite literally could save your life.

As ATVs and side-by-sides become more and more prevalent around operations, Hill cautions farmers and ranchers to not take them for granted. One of her big stress points is to not have young children operating adult-sized ATVs. Aside from the obvious fact that the relatively bulky machines do not fit children, they are also very powerful and driving them takes a level of maturity and awareness young children simply do not yet possess.