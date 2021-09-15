Always be thinking about safety when on the farm, ranch

In 2020, the seventh most dangerous profession in the United States was farming and ranching. When it comes to working with large equipment and animals, there is always plenty of opportunity for an accident to happen.
For those rooted in the profession of farming and ranching, safety can be a subject that is taken for granted. Dangerous tasks become second nature and complacency can take hold. Mary Hill, a rancher and agriculture/industrial education teacher in Geyser, Mont., says farm safety is a passion of hers and it is a subject she always likes to cover in her classroom.
“I always teach my students that the biggest safety device we have is right between our ears, it’s our brain. Think safety all the time,” she said.
Going along with that, Hill astutely points out that an injury to the brain has the potential to be completely devastating. While it may not be fashionable or culturally accepted to wear a helmet all the time, the alternative – life-altering limitations due to a brain injury – is not ideal either.
Hill highly encourages the wearing of helmets whenever driving or riding on ATVs and when riding horses. It’s a simple act that quite literally could save your life.
As ATVs and side-by-sides become more and more prevalent around operations, Hill cautions farmers and ranchers to not take them for granted. One of her big stress points is to not have young children operating adult-sized ATVs. Aside from the obvious fact that the relatively bulky machines do not fit children, they are also very powerful and driving them takes a level of maturity and awareness young children simply do not yet possess.
“Mentally, kids just aren’t ready to pay that kind of attention. They don’t understand the disaster that could happen if they turn too sharp or if they accidentally hit the gas or the break too hard,” she explained.
For youth and adults alike, it is important to be aware of the fact any piece of machinery can tip over, be it a tractor, a pickup truck, or an ATV/side-by-side. Hill notes that complacency is often the number one cause of rollover accidents. Always think safety and always be paying attention when driving anything.
PTO (Power Take-Off) safety is also very critical. On newer equipment, always make sure the PTO shield is in place. On older pieces of machinery with exposed PTOs, take the extra second to walk around the equipment. You may have gotten away with jumping over the PTO 150 times, but the 151st time might be when a piece of your pant leg gets caught, according to Hill. The risk is not at all worth the millisecond of time it may save.
It is not only mechanical things that pose safety risks on operations. Hill notes working with animals can also cause accidents. Be calm and patient around animals, she teaches. Let the livestock work themselves and always be mindful of BQA practices.
“If you want the job done quickly while working livestock, slow down,” she said.
In addition to the physical threat large livestock can cause, there is also the reciprocal side effects. The dust in corrals, Hill points out, is largely comprised of livestock manure that is full of pathogens. Inhaling that dust can cause sickness that could be avoided simply by spraying down the corrals before working livestock through them.
“When you look at your face and it is covered in dust, imagine what your lungs look like,” Hill stated.
It is also important to keep biosecurity in mind when working around livestock. Several livestock illnesses are zoonotic and therefore can be transferred to humans. Wash your hands after handling sick animals, pour-ons, and vaccines. Always be extremely cautious when administering vaccines and discard your used needles in a safe, “sharps container.” Those are just a few simple practices, Hill says, that could mitigate accidents.
In conclusion, Hill encourages young producers to always think about how an action will affect them down the road. It is easy to get over-confident, but little things like wearing hearing protection around noisy equipment, wearing a helmet, and thinking things through can save loads of physical pain and limitations in life’s later years. Cutting corners now my lead to consequences in the future.
Raising the world’s food is a great honor and it is a profession to be proud of. That makes safety all the more important. Equipment and livestock can be replaced, but people can’t. Slow down, think things through, and don’t ever take a situation for granted.