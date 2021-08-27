Annual ram and ewe sale to take place again in Miles City

September is right around the corner and that means so is the prestigious Montana Wool Growers Association (MWGA) annual ram and ewe sales. To be held once again at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in historic Miles City, Mont., on Sept. 15-16, the 8th annual Ewe Sale and 96th annual Ram Sale are events not to be missed.

Sheep week, as it is affectionately called, will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with an educational program sponsored by Montana State University. The program will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with drought management being the main educational topic discussed. A free lamb lunch will follow the program.

The Ewe Sale Social will begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15, with the sale to start promptly at 6 p.m. The first lot in the sale will be the donation ewe, donated this year by John and Betty Sampsel, Hughes Newford Co., of Stanford, Mont.

“All of the proceeds from that ewe will go to help sponsor individuals who want to attend Montana Wool Grower events like convention and special meetings,” explained Cheryl Schuldt, sale manager.

Following the donation ewe, 18 consignors will provide 885 head of ewes to be auctioned off. A total of 385 head will be offered onsite at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds, while 300 head, consigned by Helle Rambouillet, and 200 head, consigned by Lehfeldt Rambouillet, will be offered offsite.

The Ewe Sale will feature both white- and black-faced breeds. The white-faced breed offerings, sold as yearlings, include Rambouillet, Targhee, and Rambouillet/Targhee cross breeds, and will sell in lots of 10 or 20. The black-faced breed offerings, sold as ewe lambs, encompass Suffolk and Suffolk/Hampshire cross breeds, and will sell in lots of five.