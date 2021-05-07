Are UAVs the answer to seeding in wetlands, saline seeps?

North Dakota State University is collaborating with Mobile Recon (MR) Systems and HNO (Hamilton Native Outpost) Aerial Spreader on a venture to seed cover crops with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), especially in small areas that are difficult to seed with a tractor – such as in a saline seep or wetland.

The university was awarded an APUC grant to research the venture.

“The objective of the project is to demonstrate the effectiveness of using UAVs to plant cover crops,” said John Nowatzki, NDSU Extension agricultural machine systems specialist in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering.

The MR UAV flies the HNO Aerial Spreader over the field, and seed is rolled out from under the spreader’s hopper.

The application rate on the seed can be varied.

“The aerial spreader’s application rates (pounds per acre) can be varied from low-rate cover crop mixes interseeded into production row crops up to higher application rates of diverse native grass and forb mixes,” said Keith Knepper, co-founder of Aerial Spreader Drone Services (ASDS).

NDSU will be examining whether the seed is evenly distributed as the UAVs fly over and roll out seed at the NDSU Agronomy Seed Farm at Casselton.

“We’ll be measuring how even the seed can be spread from three different MR UAVs across the flight pattern,” Nowatzki said. “As the UAVs fly over, we’ll collect seed in containers to measure that.”

They plan to compare the evenness of the seed spread at different heights above the soil.