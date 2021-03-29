Art of the Cowgirl event coming to Bozeman

A celebration of women and the art they contribute to the western lifestyle, the Art of the Cowgirl event has come to be a wildly successful celebration held in Arizona each January. The COVID-19 pandemic caused Art of the Cowgirl to make some changes to its normal event this year and for 2021 the popular gathering will be held in Bozeman, Mont., June 23-27.

Art of the Cowgirl is the brain child of event founder and Montana native, Tammy Pate. Pate’s husband, Curt, is a renowned horsemanship and stock handling clinician that has spent more than 30 years in the horse industry. After years of collaborating, supporting and traveling with her husband, Pate had become familiar with organizing large horse-centric events.

Tapping into that experience, Pate wanted to produce her own event – one that was not only centered around horses, but an event where she could highlight and honor women in the western arts.

Pate is an artist. She paints, a skill she learned from her grandmother, and she knows how to make custom cowboy boots. More than that though, Pate appreciates the fact that art can be more than an emotional release

“I wanted to find a way to give back to the horse industry and I wanted to empower women. I don’t think college is for everyone and I think the trades are something you can take with you anywhere and be able to support yourself and your family,” she explained.

From the very beginning, Pate saw there being two sides to Art of the Cowgirl. In hand with the dream of producing an event that showcases and celebrates horses, cowgirls and art, Pate envisioned a fellowship program. One where aspiring horsewomen and women artists could have the opportunity to learn from masters in their trade with all expenses paid by the Art of the Cowgirl.