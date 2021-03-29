Art of the Cowgirl event coming to Bozeman

A celebration of women and the art they contribute to the western lifestyle, the Art of the Cowgirl event has come to be a wildly successful celebration held in Arizona each January. The COVID-19 pandemic caused Art of the Cowgirl to make some changes to its normal event this year and for 2021 the popular gathering will be held in Bozeman, Mont., June 23-27.
Art of the Cowgirl is the brain child of event founder and Montana native, Tammy Pate. Pate’s husband, Curt, is a renowned horsemanship and stock handling clinician that has spent more than 30 years in the horse industry. After years of collaborating, supporting and traveling with her husband, Pate had become familiar with organizing large horse-centric events.
Tapping into that experience, Pate wanted to produce her own event – one that was not only centered around horses, but an event where she could highlight and honor women in the western arts.
Pate is an artist. She paints, a skill she learned from her grandmother, and she knows how to make custom cowboy boots. More than that though, Pate appreciates the fact that art can be more than an emotional release
“I wanted to find a way to give back to the horse industry and I wanted to empower women. I don’t think college is for everyone and I think the trades are something you can take with you anywhere and be able to support yourself and your family,” she explained.
From the very beginning, Pate saw there being two sides to Art of the Cowgirl. In hand with the dream of producing an event that showcases and celebrates horses, cowgirls and art, Pate envisioned a fellowship program. One where aspiring horsewomen and women artists could have the opportunity to learn from masters in their trade with all expenses paid by the Art of the Cowgirl.
Since its inaugural event in 2019, Art of the Cowgirl has grown to be a cowgirl and western art celebration which consist of an all-women’s ranch rodeo, other all-women horse competitions, an elite horse sale, trade show, art auction, clinics and various workshops. All proceeds from the multi-day event support the fellowship program.
“The event really brings light to the fellowship side,” she said.
The 2021 fellowship application period closes on March 31. Applications are screened by a committee with the fellowship recipients ultimately chosen by the master’s themselves.
Although Pate’s event does highlight cowgirls, she is quick to note that Art of the Cowgirl is about family, too. While those with the cowgirl spirit are commended for being strong and independent, Pate knows it takes a support system to make beautiful art and train handy horses. That support system is often husbands, boyfriends, family and children.
“Like with Curt and I, it takes both of us. It was hard messaging in the beginning to get across, but this isn’t a women’s only event. We want men there and that has happened. It is so cool to see men at the event supporting their wives, girlfriends and daughters,” she said.
In keeping with the importance of family, Pate tips her hat to her daughter Mesa, who produces the horse events at the Art of the Cowgirl.
Holding the Art of the Cowgirl as a wintertime event in Arizona made sense. Ranch duties are often slower during the winter, making it easier for ranch women to get away. When it became apparent the main event would have to be postponed due to COVID, Pate did not hesitate. She wanted to show off her home state of Montana and the ranching and cowgirl traditions the state fosters.
“We chose to have the event at the fairgrounds in Bozeman, which I think is going to fit and we will create our own feel and atmosphere. I am excited,” Pate stated.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Art of the Cowgirl event are encouraged to do so on social media. For event details, lists of workshops, clinics and more, please visit www.artofthecowgirl.com. Fellowship details and applications can be found on the website, as well.